DH Evening Brief | Portfolios in Modi 3.0 Cabinet announced; Malviya seeks Rs 10 cr from RSS' Santanu over sexual misconduct allegation

After the grand oath-taking ceremony of 72 council of ministers including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the NDA government announced the portfolios of its Cabinet ministers on Monday.
BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya, on June 8, sent a legal notice to RSS member Santanu Sinha over sexual misconduct accusations levelled against the former.
A massive cordon and search operation is underway to track down terrorists responsible for the attack on a passenger bus in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district that left nine people dead and 41 injured.
Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) president Prem Singh Tamang was sworn in as chief minister of the Himalayan state on Monday
Stunned by its below par performance in Uttar Pradesh in the Lok Sabha polls, the state BJP leadership has sought a seat wise report from the local leaders detailing the reasons behind the loss
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said that the CISF woman constable, who allegedly slapped actor Kangana Ranaut, might have been angry over the BJP MP-elect's previous statements on the farmers' stir.
Union Minister and actor-turned-politician Suresh Gopi dismissed as 'grossly incorrect' media reports suggesting that he was seeking an 'exit' from the Narendra Modi-led government.
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif pledged to "relentlessly eliminate terrorism" from the country after seven soldiers were killed in a terrorist attack in the restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province a day earlier.
The influential Sunil Chhetri's absence will be a difficult void to fill as the Indian football team enters a testing transition phase with a crucial FIFA World Cup qualifying match against heavyweights Qatar here on Tuesday.
