Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

DH Evening Brief | Portfolios in Modi 3.0 Cabinet announced; Malviya seeks Rs 10 cr from RSS' Santanu over sexual misconduct allegation

Here are the top stories this evening....
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 10 June 2024, 14:34 IST
Last Updated : 10 June 2024, 14:34 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Modi 3.0 Cabinet: Who gets what portfolio

After the grand oath-taking ceremony of 72 council of ministers including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the NDA government announced the portfolios of its Cabinet ministers on Monday.

Read more

Accused of sexual misconduct, BJP's Amit Malviya seeks Rs 10 cr from RSS' Santanu Sinha for 'mental harassment'

BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya, on June 8, sent a legal notice to RSS member Santanu Sinha over sexual misconduct accusations levelled against the former.

Read more

J&K bus terror attack: Combing operation launched to track down terrorists; NIA, SIA visit spot

A massive cordon and search operation is underway to track down terrorists responsible for the attack on a passenger bus in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district that left nine people dead and 41 injured.

Read more

Prem Singh Tamang sworn in as chief minister of Sikkim

Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) president Prem Singh Tamang was sworn in as chief minister of the Himalayan state on Monday

Read more

UP BJP leadership flooded with complaints of internal sabotage from losing candidates

Stunned by its below par performance in Uttar Pradesh in the Lok Sabha polls, the state BJP leadership has sought a seat wise report from the local leaders detailing the reasons behind the loss

Read more 

CISF constable might have been angry over Kangana's previous remarks, says Punjab CM

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said that the CISF woman constable, who allegedly slapped actor Kangana Ranaut, might have been angry over the BJP MP-elect's previous statements on the farmers' stir.

Read more

Suresh Gopi clears air, says news of him resigning from Cabinet is incorrect

Union Minister and actor-turned-politician Suresh Gopi dismissed as 'grossly incorrect' media reports suggesting that he was seeking an 'exit' from the Narendra Modi-led government.
Read more

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif vows to 'eliminate terrorism' after seven soldiers killed in attack

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif pledged to "relentlessly eliminate terrorism" from the country after seven soldiers were killed in a terrorist attack in the restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province a day earlier.

Read more

Chhetri-less India enter testing transition phase with crucial tie against Qatar

The influential Sunil Chhetri's absence will be a difficult void to fill as the Indian football team enters a testing transition phase with a crucial FIFA World Cup qualifying match against heavyweights Qatar here on Tuesday.

Read more

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 June 2024, 14:34 IST
India News

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT