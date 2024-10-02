DH Evening Brief | Prashant Kishor launches Jan Suraaj Party; Over 500 kg of cocaine worth Rs 5K cr seized in Delhi

Delhi Police claimed seizing 562 kg of cocaine and 40 kg Thai marijuana after arresting four people, including a young man whose family runs a publication group, for allegedly being involved in drug trafficking.
Read more
PM Modi cautioned that the population of Hindus and Adivasis in Jharkhand is declining and accused the JMM-led coalition government of engaging in dangerous "vote bank politics" by supporting infiltrators.
Read more
The complainant in the matter was a 20-year-old woman who was pursuing a computer course in the city.
Read more
Diwali crackers and incense sticks are the new improvised tools used by Maoists to attack security forces' camps in remote areas in various Left wing extremism-affected regions of the country.
Read more
The Uttar Pradesh government said it will help Dalit student Atul Kumar, a resident of Muzaffarnagar, to get admission in IIT Dhanbad and its social welfare department will bear the entire fee through scholarship
Read more
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said India cannot achieve its true potential of sports till a system is put in place that directly supports players and makes sportspersons in-charge of various sports bodies instead of politicians.
Read more
Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch is unlikely to be granted an extension when her current tenure ends on February 28, 2025
emen's Houthis targeted military posts deep in Israel with three winged 'Quds 5' rockets, the group's military spokesperson Yahya Saree said.
Read more