DH Evening Brief | Prashant Kishor launches Jan Suraaj Party; Over 500 kg of cocaine worth Rs 5K cr seized in Delhi

Here are the top stories this evening.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 02 October 2024, 13:34 IST

Over 500 kg of cocaine worth Rs 5,000 crore seized in one of Delhi's biggest drug bust

Delhi Police claimed seizing 562 kg of cocaine and 40 kg Thai marijuana after arresting four people, including a young man whose family runs a publication group, for allegedly being involved in drug trafficking.

Read more

Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024 | Population of Hindus, Adivasis on decline: PM Modi

PM Modi cautioned that the population of Hindus and Adivasis in Jharkhand is declining and accused the JMM-led coalition government of engaging in dangerous "vote bank politics" by supporting infiltrators.

Read more

'Love Jihad' being waged by certain community, poses major threat to nation's unity: UP court

The complainant in the matter was a 20-year-old woman who was pursuing a computer course in the city.

Read more

Diwali crackers, incense sticks being used by Naxals to launch attacks on CRPF camps

Diwali crackers and incense sticks are the new improvised tools used by Maoists to attack security forces' camps in remote areas in various Left wing extremism-affected regions of the country.

Read more

UP government to bear entire fee of Dalit student in IIT Dhanbad

The Uttar Pradesh government said it will help Dalit student Atul Kumar, a resident of Muzaffarnagar, to get admission in IIT Dhanbad and its social welfare department will bear the entire fee through scholarship

Read more

Rahul Gandhi bats for sportspersons taking charge of sports bodies instead of politicians

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said India cannot achieve its true potential of sports till a system is put in place that directly supports players and makes sportspersons in-charge of various sports bodies instead of politicians.

Read more

SEBI chief Madhabi Buch unlikely to get extension at the end of her tenure

Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch is unlikely to be granted an extension when her current tenure ends on February 28, 2025

Read more

Babar Azam resigns as captain of Pakistan cricket team

Babar Azam has tendered his resignation for the second time as Pakistan’s cricket captain.

Read more

Yemen's Houthis say they targeted Israeli military posts with rockets

emen's Houthis targeted military posts deep in Israel with three winged 'Quds 5' rockets, the group's military spokesperson Yahya Saree said.

Read more

Published 02 October 2024, 13:34 IST
