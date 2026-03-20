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DH Evening Brief | Premium petrol prices hiked by Rs 2; TMC releases poll manifesto with 10 promises

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Last Updated : 20 March 2026, 13:06 IST
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Published 20 March 2026, 13:06 IST
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