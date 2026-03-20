<h2>Premium petrol prices hiked by Rs 2; normal petrol rate unchanged</h2>.<p>Premium petrol in India became costlier by up to Rs 2.35 from Friday (March 20, 2026). However, there is no change in the price of regular petrol at present.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/premium-petrol-prices-hiked-by-rs-2-normal-petrol-rate-unchanged-3938658">Read more</a></p>.<h2>TMC makes 10 pledges in poll manifesto: 'Duare Chikitsa' camps, Rs 500 hike in Lakshmir Bhandar</h2>.<p>The Trinamool Congress released its manifesto for the West Bengal Assembly elections on Friday, making 10 pledges that encompass widening the ambit of existing welfare schemes, stronger healthcare outreach and infrastructure development.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/west-bengal/tmc-makes-10-pledges-in-poll-manifesto-duare-chikitsa-camps-rs-500-hike-in-lakshmir-bhandar-3938850">Read more</a></p>.<h2>CJI Surya Kant recuses from hearing on EC appointments law</h2>.<p>Chief Justice of India Surya Kant on Friday recused himself from hearing a batch of petitions challenging the constitutional validity of a 2023 law that removed the CJI from a committee responsible for appointing the chief election commissioner and the ECs to the poll panel.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/cji-surya-kant-recuses-from-hearing-on-ec-appointments-law-3938730">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'You can’t do revolutions from the air': Netanyahu hints at possible 'ground component' to US-Israel war on Iran</h2>.<p>Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has hinted at a possible “ground component” to the US-Israel war on Iran even as he said that the Islamic Republic was "being decimated".</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/middle-east/you-cant-do-revolutions-from-the-air-benjamin-netanyahu-hints-at-possible-ground-component-to-us-israel-war-on-iran-3938454">Read more </a></p>.<h2>Trainee vet dies in hippo attack at zoo in Shivamogga</h2>.<p>A 26-year-old trainee wildlife veterinarian, Sameeksha Reddy, succumbed to her injuries on Friday morning after being attacked by a hippopotamus at the Tyavarekoppa Lion and Tiger Safari zoo in Shivamogga late on Thursday night.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/trainee-vet-dies-in-hippo-attack-at-zoo-in-karnatakas-shivamogga-3938524">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Dhurandhar 2 Day 1 Collection: Aditya Dhar’s espionage drama opens at Rs 240 crore globally</h2>.<p>Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge opened to an explosive response at the box office and has comfortably shattered all previous records at the box office with a historic opening.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/entertainment/dhurandhar-2-day-1-collection-aditya-dhars-espionage-drama-opens-at-rs-240-crore-globally-3938515">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026: AIADMK to finalise seat-sharing & announce constituencies in 4 days, says Edappadi Palaniswami</h2>.<p>The AIADMK will finalise seat-sharing with BJP and other NDA constituents for the April 23 Assembly polls and formally make the announcement on constituencies allocated to them in four days, the party's general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami said on Friday.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/tamil-nadu/tamil-nadu-assembly-elections-2026-aiadmk-to-finalise-seat-sharing-announce-constituencies-in-4-days-says-edappadi-palaniswami-3938649">Read more</a></p>.<h2>NASA rolls out SLS rocket for Artemis II, eyes first crewed Moon mission since 1972</h2>.<p>NASA has rolled out the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket to the launch pad for the Artemis II mission which is slated for launch on April 1.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/science/nasa-rolls-out-sls-rocket-for-artemis-ii-eyes-first-crewed-moon-mission-since-1972-3938661">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Zomato increases platform fee by 19.2% per order amid rising crude oil prices</h2>.<p>Food delivery platform Zomato, owned by Eternal Ltd, on Friday announced an increase in platform fee to Rs 14.9 from the existing Rs 12.5 per order. This in a hike of 19.2 per cent every order.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/business/companies/zomato-increases-platform-fee-by-192-per-order-amid-rising-crude-oil-prices-3938723">Read more</a></p>.<h2>IPL 2026 RCB home matches | From ticket bookings to free metro facility: Here's all you need to know</h2>.<p>Royal Challengers Bengaluru are set to play at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru after government permission for the 19th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/cricket/ipl-2026-rcb-home-matches-from-ticket-bookings-to-free-metro-facility-heres-all-you-need-to-know-3938637">Read more</a></p>