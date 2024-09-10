DH Evening Brief: Protesting doctors defy SC directive to join duty; Internet suspended in Manipur amid student protests

Agitating junior doctors defied the Supreme Court's directive to join duties by 5 PM on Tuesday, saying they would continue with their ‘cease work’ till their demands were fulfilled and the rape and murder victim of the RG Kar Hospital was given justice. Read more
The Manipur government on Tuesday imposed a five-day ban on mobile internet till September 15, in light of the current law and order situation in the state.
The BJP on Tuesday released a second list of its candidates for the Haryana Assembly polls, fielding former ministers Krishan Kumar Bedi and Manish Grover from Narwana and Rohtak seats, respectively.
CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury's condition is "critical" and he is on respiratory support at AIIMS here, his party said on Tuesday.
A Delhi court granted interim bail till October 2 to Lok Sabha MP Engineer Rashid in terror funding case on Tuesday.
The doctors and staff of the District Hospital in Chikkamagaluru shut down the outpatient department and began a protest after a woman hurled a footwear and pulled a doctor by his collar who was on duty, on Tuesday.
The BJP came down heavily on Rahul Gandhi over his remarks in the US about the Sikh community, saying the Congress leader is trying to create a "dangerous narrative" by speaking on "sensitive issues" abroad.
Several protesting students got injured after they clashed with security forces in Manipur's Imphal on Tuesday.
A video of girl students drinking beer inside a government school in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur district surfaced on social media, prompting the education authorities to launch a probe, an official said on Tuesday.
Air India Express, which is set to complete the merger of AIX Connect with itself next month, will phase out business class seats in its aircraft in 2025, according to a senior airline official.