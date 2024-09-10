Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

DH Evening Brief: Protesting doctors defy SC directive to join duty; Internet suspended in Manipur amid student protests

Here are the top stories this evening.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 10 September 2024, 12:42 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

RG Kar: Junior doctors defy SC directive to join duty, continue with ‘cease work'

<div class="paragraphs"><p></p></div>

Agitating junior doctors defied the Supreme Court's directive to join duties by 5 PM on Tuesday, saying they would continue with their ‘cease work’ till their demands were fulfilled and the rape and murder victim of the RG Kar Hospital was given justice. Read more

Mobile internet suspended in Manipur for five days amid student protests

<div class="paragraphs"><p></p></div>

The Manipur government on Tuesday imposed a five-day ban on mobile internet till September 15, in light of the current law and order situation in the state. Read more

Haryana Assembly Elections 2024 | BJP releases second list of 21 candidates; Capt Yogesh Bairagi to take on Vinesh Phogat

<div class="paragraphs"><p></p></div>

The BJP on Tuesday released a second list of its candidates for the Haryana Assembly polls, fielding former ministers Krishan Kumar Bedi and Manish Grover from Narwana and Rohtak seats, respectively. Read more

Sitaram Yechury in 'critical' condition, on respiratory support at AIIMS: CPI(M)

<div class="paragraphs"><p></p></div>

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury's condition is "critical" and he is on respiratory support at AIIMS here, his party said on Tuesday. Read more

Delhi court grants interim bail to MP Engineer Rashid in terror funding case

<div class="paragraphs"><p></p></div>

A Delhi court granted interim bail till October 2 to Lok Sabha MP Engineer Rashid in terror funding case on Tuesday. Read more

Watch | Woman assaults doctor in Karnataka hospital, hurls footwear at him

<div class="paragraphs"><p></p></div>

The doctors and staff of the District Hospital in Chikkamagaluru shut down the outpatient department and began a protest after a woman hurled a footwear and pulled a doctor by his collar who was on duty, on Tuesday. Watch video

Rahul Gandhi trying to set dangerous narrative, his remarks about Sikhs sinister: BJP

Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi in Washington DC, USA.

Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi in Washington DC, USA.

Credit: PTI Photo

The BJP came down heavily on Rahul Gandhi over his remarks in the US about the Sikh community, saying the Congress leader is trying to create a "dangerous narrative" by speaking on "sensitive issues" abroad. Read more

Students injured in clash with security forces in Manipur's Imphal

<div class="paragraphs"><p></p></div>

Several protesting students got injured after they clashed with security forces in Manipur's Imphal on Tuesday. Read more

Viral video shows girl students drinking beer at govt school in Chhattisgarh; probe ordered

<div class="paragraphs"><p></p></div>

A video of girl students drinking beer inside a government school in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur district surfaced on social media, prompting the education authorities to launch a probe, an official said on Tuesday. Read more

Air India Express to phase out business class seats next year; to have around 100 planes by year-end

<div class="paragraphs"><p></p></div>

Air India Express, which is set to complete the merger of AIX Connect with itself next month, will phase out business class seats in its aircraft in 2025, according to a senior airline official. Read more

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 September 2024, 12:42 IST
India News

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT