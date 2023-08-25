Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

DH Evening Brief: Putin to not attend G20 summit in India; Greece confers PM Modi with Grand Cross of the Order of Honour

Here are the top stories this evening.
Last Updated 25 August 2023, 12:41 IST

Follow Us

<div class="paragraphs"><p>President Vladimir Putin.</p></div>

President Vladimir Putin.

Credit: Reuters Photo

ADVERTISEMENT

Vladimir Putin to not attend G20 summit in India in September, says Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin will not personally attend the G20 summit to be held in New Delhi on September 9-10, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov announced here on Friday. Read more

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Prime Minister Narendra Modi being conferred with the Grand Cross of the Order of Honour by the President of Greece Katerina Sakellaropoulou, in Athens, Friday, Aug. 25, 2023. </p></div>

Prime Minister Narendra Modi being conferred with the Grand Cross of the Order of Honour by the President of Greece Katerina Sakellaropoulou, in Athens, Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.

Credit: PTI Photo

Greece confers PM Modi with Grand Cross of the Order of Honour

Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou on Friday conferred Prime Minister Narendra Modi with The Grand Cross of the Order of Honour, hours after he flew to Athens following the conclusion of the BRICS summit in Johannesburg, South Africa. Read more

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Bihar CM&nbsp;Nitish Kumar. </p></div>

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar.

Credit: PTI Photo

'Caste-based survey exercise completed, data being compiled,' says Nitish Kumar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday said the caste-based survey in the state has been completed and the state government would soon make the data public. Read more

<div class="paragraphs"><p>'Pragyan' rolling down from the lander 'Vikram'.</p></div>

'Pragyan' rolling down from the lander 'Vikram'.

Credit: X Screengrab/@isro

Video: ISRO releases breathtaking video of Chandrayaan-3 rover rolling down from lander to lunar surface

ISRO on Friday released a breathtaking video of the Chandrayaan-3 mission's rover 'Pragyan' rolling down from the lander 'Vikram' to the lunar surface as observed by the lander imager camera. Watch video

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Neeraj Chopra&nbsp;</p></div>

Neeraj Chopra 

Credit: PTI File Photo 

Neeraj Chopra qualifies for Paris Olympics by entering World Championships final

Neeraj Chopra on Friday qualified for the 2024 Olympics with a big throw of 88.77m in his first attempt, which also took him to the final of the javelin throw competition at the World Championships here. Read more

<div class="paragraphs"><p>A view of the SC. </p></div>

A view of the SC.

Credit: Getty images


Supreme Court refuses to pass order on Tamil Nadu's plea on Cauvery water release

The Supreme Court on Friday refrained from passing any order on Tamil Nadu's plea for a direction to Karnataka to release 24,000 cusecs of Cauvery water per day. Read more

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Zepto logo is seen displayed in this illustration.</p></div>

Zepto logo is seen displayed in this illustration.

Credit: Reuters File Photo

Zepto becomes second unicorn startup of 2023 with $200 mn in latest funding

Quick commerce player Zepto has entered the coveted Unicorn club with its series-E fundraise of $200 million, valuing the company at $1.4 billion, the startup said on Friday. Read more

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Congress leader&nbsp;Rahul Gandhi.</p></div>

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Credit: PTI Photo

Rahul has habit of making baseless, absurd comments about China: BJP

The BJP on Friday rejected Rahul Gandhi's charge that China has encroached on Indian territory as baseless and absurd, as it asserted that it is the opposition party which has committed "historic, unpardonable crime" in dealings with Beijing. Read more

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 25 August 2023, 12:41 IST)
India NewsRussiaNarendra ModiVladimir PutinG20

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT