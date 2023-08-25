DH Evening Brief: Putin to not attend G20 summit in India; Greece confers PM Modi with Grand Cross of the Order of Honour

Vladimir Putin to not attend G20 summit in India in September, says Kremlin
Russian President Vladimir Putin will not personally attend the G20 summit to be held in New Delhi on September 9-10, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov announced here on Friday.
Greece confers PM Modi with Grand Cross of the Order of Honour
Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou on Friday conferred Prime Minister Narendra Modi with The Grand Cross of the Order of Honour, hours after he flew to Athens following the conclusion of the BRICS summit in Johannesburg, South Africa.
'Caste-based survey exercise completed, data being compiled,' says Nitish Kumar
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday said the caste-based survey in the state has been completed and the state government would soon make the data public.
Video: ISRO releases breathtaking video of Chandrayaan-3 rover rolling down from lander to lunar surface
ISRO on Friday released a breathtaking video of the Chandrayaan-3 mission's rover 'Pragyan' rolling down from the lander 'Vikram' to the lunar surface as observed by the lander imager camera.
Neeraj Chopra qualifies for Paris Olympics by entering World Championships final
Neeraj Chopra on Friday qualified for the 2024 Olympics with a big throw of 88.77m in his first attempt, which also took him to the final of the javelin throw competition at the World Championships here.
Supreme Court refuses to pass order on Tamil Nadu's plea on Cauvery water release
The Supreme Court on Friday refrained from passing any order on Tamil Nadu's plea for a direction to Karnataka to release 24,000 cusecs of Cauvery water per day.
Zepto becomes second unicorn startup of 2023 with $200 mn in latest funding
Quick commerce player Zepto has entered the coveted Unicorn club with its series-E fundraise of $200 million, valuing the company at $1.4 billion, the startup said on Friday.
Rahul has habit of making baseless, absurd comments about China: BJP
The BJP on Friday rejected Rahul Gandhi's charge that China has encroached on Indian territory as baseless and absurd, as it asserted that it is the opposition party which has committed "historic, unpardonable crime" in dealings with Beijing.