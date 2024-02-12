JOIN US
Homeindia

DH Evening Brief: Qatar releases eight Indian Navy officers; Former Maharashtra CM Ashok Chavan quits Congress

Here are the top stories this evening.
Last Updated 12 February 2024, 13:44 IST

Qatar releases eight Indian Navy officers, seven return to India

Quiet but intense diplomatic negotiations between New Delhi and Doha bore fruit when the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim ibn Hamad Al Thani, decided to release the eight citizens of India.

Former Maharashtra CM Ashok Chavan quits Congress, likely to join BJP

This is another blow to the Congress in the western state after Baba Siddique ended his decades-long association with the grand old party and joined Ajit Pawar's NCP.

Nitish Kumar-led NDA govt wins trust vote in Bihar Assembly as Oppn walks out

The newly formed NDA government in Bihar on Monday won the trust vote in the state assembly, amid a walkout by members of the ‘Mahagathbandhan’.

Tamil Nadu Governor Ravi refuses to read address prepared by DMK govt, storms out of Assembly

Stoking yet another row, Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi on Monday stormed out of the Assembly after refusing to read his address to the House, prepared by the DMK government, which was critical of the Centre on GST compensation, besides declaring that the Citizenship (Amendment) Act will be not implemented in the state.

Month-long Section 144 across capital ahead of farmers' ‘Dilli Chalo’ march

Delhi Police has imposed Section 144 across the national capital in view of widespread tension and 'social unrest' due to the farmers' Delhi Chalo March on Tuesday. The order will be in place for a month.

Staring at uncertainty, Nawaz Sharif's PML-N floats idea of 'participatory coalition government'

According to PML-N sources, the initial formula stipulates that if the coalition parties agree to give the post of prime minister to the PML-N, then the post of president and speaker will be given to the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), The Express Tribune newspaper reported.

Retail inflation eases to 3-month low of 5.1% in January

Retail inflation eased to a three-month low of 5.1 per cent in January mainly on account of lower food prices, according to official data released on Monday.

Manish Sisodia gets 3-day interim bail in Delhi excise policy case

A Delhi court on Monday granted three-day interim bail to senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia, arrested in the alleged excise policy 'scam', to attend his niece's wedding.

Karnataka farmers travelling to Delhi for protest march detained in Bhopal

At least 70 farmers travelling from Karnataka for the 'Dilli Chalo' protest march were detained by the government railway police (GRP) at Bhopal railway station in Madhya Pradesh in the wee hours of Monday, an official said.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das rules out review of action against Paytm Payments Bank

Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das on Monday ruled out any review of the central bank's action against Paytm Payments Bank (PPBL), saying the decision was taken after a comprehensive assessment of the functioning of the lender.

(Published 12 February 2024, 13:44 IST)
