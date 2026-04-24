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DH Evening Brief |Raghav Chadha & 6 other MPs quit Aam Aadmi Party for BJP; Opposition moves fresh notice to remove Gyanesh Kumar as CEC

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Last Updated : 24 April 2026, 13:36 IST
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Published 24 April 2026, 13:36 IST
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