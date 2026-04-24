<h2>'Party deviated from its path': Raghav Chadha & 6 other MPs quit Aam Aadmi Party, to join BJP</h2>.<p>In a big jolt to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), its Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha on Friday announced quitting Arvind Kejriwal-led party and said will join BJP. Announcing the decision, Chadha said, "The AAP that I nurtured with my blood for 15 years has deviated from its path."<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/party-deviated-from-its-path-raghav-chadha-6-other-mps-quit-aam-aadmi-party-to-join-bjp-newsalert-3979439">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Opposition moves fresh notice to remove Gyanesh Kumar as CEC, cites 'grave misconduct'</h2>.<p>Citing nine charges that are "freshly accrued" after the announcement of Assembly elections, Opposition on Friday submitted a fresh notice in Rajya Sabha seeking removal of Gyanesh Kumar as Chief Election Commissioner within days of the Lok Sabha Speaker and the Rajya Sabha Chairman rejecting their notices.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/opposition-moves-fresh-notice-to-remove-gyanesh-kumar-as-cec-cites-grave-misconduct-3979677">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Markets slump for 3rd day on surging oil prices, massive selling in IT stocks; Sensex drops 1k points</h2>.<p>Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty tumbled over 1 per cent on Friday, falling for the third consecutive day, as a sharp rally in crude prices and massive selling in IT counters weighed heavily on investors' sentiment.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/business/markets/markets-slump-for-3rd-day-on-surging-oil-prices-massive-selling-in-it-stocks-sensex-drops-1k-points-3979502">Read more</a></p>.<h2>West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | 'To fulfil his ritualistic photo-op quota': TMC's jibe at PM Modi over Ganga boat ride</h2>.<p>The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Friday took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his boat ride on the Hooghly river in Kolkata, calling him a "political tourist".<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/west-bengal/west-bengal-assembly-elections-2026-to-fulfil-his-ritualistic-photo-op-quota-tmcs-jibe-at-pm-modi-over-ganga-boat-ride-3979384">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Host of events across Karnataka to mark Rajkumar’s 97th birth anniversary</h2>.<p>On the occasion of veteran actor Rajkumar’s 97th birth anniversary on Friday (April 24), several organisations and fan associations across Karnataka, including Bengaluru, are putting together a host of unique programmes.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/host-of-events-across-karnataka-to-mark-rajkumars-97th-birth-anniversary-3979010">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Row over removal of sacred thread during CET in Bengaluru</h2>.<p>A row has erupted after five Brahmin students were forced to remove their sacred thread (Janeu/Yajnopaveetha) at Krupanidhi College in Bengaluru during the CET held here.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/row-over-removal-of-sacred-thread-during-cet-in-bengaluru-3979419">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Bengal SIR: Supreme Court asks tribunals to accord urgent hearing on pleas against deletion from voter list</h2>.<p>The Supreme Court has asked the appellate tribunals to give out-of-turn hearing to those who make out a case of urgent hearing against removal from voter lists after the special intensive revision (SIR) of rolls in West Bengal.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/west-bengal/bengal-sir-supreme-court-asks-tribunals-to-accord-urgent-hearing-on-pleas-against-deletion-from-voter-list-3979481">Read more</a></p>.<h2>3 killed in twin firing incidents in Manipur's Ukhrul district</h2>.<p>Three persons were killed in two separate incidents of firing between armed groups of rival tribal communities in Manipur’s Ukhrul district on Friday morning, officials said.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/manipur/3-killed-in-twin-firing-incidents-in-manipurs-ukhrul-district-3979547">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Iran Foreign Minister Araghchi to visit Islamabad to hold second round of peace talks with US</h2>.<p>Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi will begin a regional tour on Friday evening, April 24, travelling to Islamabad, Muscat and Moscow as per an Iranian news agency. Arriving with a small negotiating team, he is likely to hold a fresh round of peace talks with the US.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/middle-east/iran-foreign-minister-araghchi-expected-to-visit-islamabad-to-hold-second-round-of-peace-talks-with-us-3979625">Read more</a></p>