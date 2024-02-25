DH Evening Brief: Rahul-Akhilesh together after 7 years for Nyay Yatra; Jarange alleges Fadnavis trying to kill him

'UP ke ladke' Akhilesh & Rahul together again after 7 years for Congress' Nyay Yatra
Party workers of the SP and the Congress raised slogans in their support as the two leaders, accompanied by Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, waved at the crowd gathered here for the yatra.
'Fadnavis trying to kill me, will march to his Mumbai home,' says Jarange
Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange stated on Sunday that he intends to march to Mumbai and stage a protest outside the residence of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Jarange accused Fadnavis of attempting to kill him.
INLD Haryana president Nafe Singh Rathee shot dead in Jhajjar
Unidentified assailants shot dead the Indian National Lok Dal's Haryana unit president Nafe Singh Rathee in Jhajjar district on Sunday, according to a senior party leader. Read more
Disney, Reliance reportedly sign binding pact to merge India operations
Walt Disney Co. and Reliance Industries Ltd. have signed a binding pact to merge their media operations in India, according to people familiar with the matter, as the US entertainment giant recasts its strategy amid intense competition in the world’s most-populous country.
ED summons Hiranandani Group promoters in foreign exchange violation case on Monday
The Enforcement Directorate has summoned Niranjan Hiranandani and his son Darshan Hiranandani, the promoters of prominent Mumbai-based real estate developer Hiranandani Group, for questioning in a foreign exchange violation case on February 26, official sources said on Sunday.
Independent fact-finding team detained by police on way to Sandeshkhali, later released
Six members of an independent fact-finding committee led by former Chief Justice of Patna High Court L Narasimha Reddy were stopped by police as they were proceeding to trouble-torn Sandeshkhali area in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district to probe alleged incidents of atrocities against women.
Divine experience, says PM Modi after scuba diving near Dwarka
"To pray in the city of Dwarka, which is immersed in the waters, was a very divine experience. I felt connected to an ancient era of spiritual grandeur and timeless devotion. May Bhagwan Shri Krishna bless us all," the prime minister said in a post on X after the scuba driving experience.
275 cases of custodial rape registered from 2017-2022; offenders range from police to armed forces: NCRB
The offenders include police personnel, public servants, members of the armed forces and staff of jails, remand homes, places of custody and hospitals, according to the data of the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).
India need 192 runs to win 4th Test against England
Senior off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin (5/51) and left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav (4/22) shared nine wickets between them to run through the England line-up in their second innings on a pitch offering the slow bowlers enough help.
BJP to win big but there is no Modi magic: Subramanian Swamy
"I too believe that the BJP will surpass its previous electoral performances because, for the first time, Hindus are feeling proud of their identity. They no longer feel the diffidence that was thrust upon them during Nehru's time," Swamy told reporters, responding to queries about PM Modi's claim of the party winning more than 370 seats and the NDA crossing the 400-mark.
Absconding for 22 years, SIMI operative Hanif Sheikh arrested by Delhi Police
Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Alok Kumar claimed that Hanif was the most notorious and wanted SIMI terrorist who had played pivotal roles in various activities of the proscribed organisation across the country.
