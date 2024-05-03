DH Evening Brief |Rahul Gandhi files nomination from Raebareli; Rahul fighting from Raebareli sensing Wayanad defeat: PM Modi

Rahul was accompanied by his sister and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Sonia Gandhi, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.
The prime minister challenged the Congress to give in writing that it will not amend the Constitution to provide reservations based on religion.
Sharma had accompanied former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi in Amethi in 1983 and since then, he had been associated with the constituency in one way or the other. He would regularly hold meetings with local leaders in Amethi and Raebareli and represented Rahul and Sonia in their respective constituencies
The former member of Hassan Zilla Panchayat has accused Prajwal Revanna of raping her multiple times over three years and videographing the alleged crime.
The apex court said that it may consider hearing Delhi CM's interim bail plea on account of polls in Delhi if arguments in main case is going to take time.
The court of Justice Rongon Mukhopadhyay has directed that he (Soren) can attend the last rites of his uncle in police custody.
The Maharashtra government on Friday directed the state police to take stern action against those creating deepfakes, saying such content is a cause for concern amid the poll season.
Students have rallied or set up tents at dozens of campuses in the United States in recent days to protest against Israel's war in Gaza, now in its seventh month.
Amid increased scrutiny of their operations, the recent claim by 32 people that the company had retaliated against some of them after they blew the whistle, is further concerning.
India slipped mainly because their 2-1 series win in Australia in 2020-21 has dropped from the rankings.
