DH Evening Brief |Rahul Gandhi files nomination from Raebareli; Rahul fighting from Raebareli sensing Wayanad defeat: PM Modi

Here are the top stories this evening.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 03 May 2024, 13:19 IST

Rahul Gandhi files nomination from Raebareli; Sonia, Priyanka accompany him

Rahul was accompanied by his sister and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Sonia Gandhi, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

Congress' tally to be all-time low in polls; Rahul fighting from Raebareli sensing Wayanad defeat: PM Modi

The prime minister challenged the Congress to give in writing that it will not amend the Constitution to provide reservations based on religion.
Congress workers in Amethi fear nominating K L Sharma will make contest easy for Smriti Irani

Sharma had accompanied former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi in Amethi in 1983 and since then, he had been associated with the constituency in one way or the other. He would regularly hold meetings with local leaders in Amethi and Raebareli and represented Rahul and Sonia in their respective constituencies

Hassan sex scandal: Former Zilla Panchayat member accuses Prajwal Revanna of repeated rape

The former member of Hassan Zilla Panchayat has accused Prajwal Revanna of raping her multiple times over three years and videographing the alleged crime.

'May consider hearing Arvind Kejriwal's bail plea due to Lok Sabha polls': SC asks ED to come prepared on May 7

The apex court said that it may consider hearing Delhi CM's interim bail plea on account of polls in Delhi if arguments in main case is going to take time.

Jharkhand HC dismisses Hemant Soren's writ petition challenging ED arrest

The court of Justice Rongon Mukhopadhyay has directed that he (Soren) can attend the last rites of his uncle in police custody.

Maharashtra government asks police to take strict action against deepfake creators

The Maharashtra government on Friday directed the state police to take stern action against those creating deepfakes, saying such content is a cause for concern amid the poll season.

Houthis offer education to students suspended in US protest crackdown

Students have rallied or set up tents at dozens of campuses in the United States in recent days to protest against Israel's war in Gaza, now in its seventh month.


The curious case of Boeing whistleblowers dying

Amid increased scrutiny of their operations, the recent claim by 32 people that the company had retaliated against some of them after they blew the whistle, is further concerning.

India retain top spot in white-ball formats, Australia reclaims No.1 rankings in Tests

India slipped mainly because their 2-1 series win in Australia in 2020-21 has dropped from the rankings.

Published 03 May 2024, 13:19 IST
