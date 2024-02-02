DH Evening Brief: Rahul Gandhi says leaders who are like Himanta should leave Cong; Vijay floats political party

I want leaders who are like Himanta and Milind Deora to leave Congress: Rahul Gandhi
Amid a series of departures from the Congress, Rahul Gandhi has said that leaders who are like Himanta Biswa Sarma and Milind Deora should part ways with the party, as they do not align with its ideology. Read more
Vijay floats political party, to contest 2026 Assembly polls
Entering the already crowded political space in Tamil Nadu, popular actor Vijay on Friday announced the launch of his party, Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK), which will contest the 2026 Assembly elections to usher in a “fundamental political change” in the state. Read more
Rahul Gandhi's 'body double' used during Cong yatra in Assam identified: Himanta
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday claimed that the 'body double' allegedly used by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' in the state has been “identified” and details will be revealed later. Read more
Poonam Pandey dies of cervical cancer, claims manager
Online sensation and social media star Poonam Pandey passed away this morning. She was 32. Read more
'Banaras bandh' over Gyanvapi row: Shops remain shut in Muslim-dominated areas
The 'Banaras bandh' call given by the Anjuman Intezamia Committee in protest against 'puja' in 'Vyasji ka Tehkhana' (basement) of the Mosque after a court order, on Friday evoked a mixed response. Read more
Ex-Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren sent to 5-day ED custody in land 'scam' case
Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren was on Friday remanded to five days' Enforcement Directorate custody by a special PMLA court here in connection with a money laundering case linked to an alleged land fraud, lawyers said. Read more
Samajwadi Party, Congress reach final agreement in Uttar Pradesh for Lok Sabha polls, says Ram Gopal Yadav
Samajwadi Party leader Ram Gopal Yadav on Friday said the Congress and the Akhilesh Yadav-led party have finalised their seat-sharing agreement in Uttar Pradesh. SP will declare more candidates soon for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Read more
Ten bombs, grenade attacks rock Pakistan's Balochistan province ahead of polls
As authorities in Pakistan scrambled to keep peace ahead of next week's general elections, the country’s restive Balochistan province was rattled with at least 10 bomb and grenade attacks on Thursday, resulting in the death of one person. Read more
CBSE class 9 book includes chapter on dating, relationships
The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE has introduced Value Education books for class 9 students which include chapters explaining dating and relationships. Read more