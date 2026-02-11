<h2>Modi criticism, Indian data and a message to Trump: Key takeaways from Rahul Gandhi's Lok Sabha speech</h2>.<p>Gandhi criticised the deal and called the trade agreement “unequal”, alleging that the US was dictating conditions. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/modi-criticism-indian-data-and-a-message-to-trump-key-takeaways-from-rahul-gandhis-lok-sabha-speech-3894616">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Epstein files row: 'Only one email with sex offender, nothing to do with his island crimes': Hardeep Puri over charges</h2>.<p>Addressing a press conference, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri reacted to Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi accusation that he has been mentioned in the Epstein files. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/epstein-files-row-only-one-email-with-sex-offender-nothing-to-do-with-his-island-crimes-hardeep-puri-over-charges-rahul-gandhi-3894729">Read more</a></p>.<h2>New protocol for singing Vande Mataram out: National song must before Jana Gana Mana when sung together</h2>.<p>'Vande Mataram' will be sung in full in all official functions and before the national anthem ‘Jana Gana Mana’ if they are to be played together, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has said in the first set of protocols for singing the national song. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/new-protocol-for-singing-vande-mataram-out-national-song-must-before-jana-gana-mana-when-sung-together-3894416">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Two children killed in school bus-scooter collision in Bengaluru</h2>.<p>Two children aged four and two were killed on the spot after a private school bus hit a scooter near the police quarters in northeastern Bengaluru's RK Hedge Nagar on Wednesday. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/two-children-killed-in-school-bus-scooter-collision-in-bengaluru-3894848">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'Why Tamannaah?': Row over Mysore Sandal Soap's new brand ambassador continues; Karnataka govt says its 'purely business decision'</h2>.<p>Many, including Opposition MP, question government's decision to pick Tamannaah over Kannada actors to represent the iconic brand. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/why-tamannaah-bhatia-row-over-mysore-sandal-soaps-new-brand-ambassador-continues-karnataka-govt-says-its-purely-business-decision-3894346">Read more</a></p>.<h2>BJP's Ritu Tawde takes over as Mayor of Mumbai, Shiv Sena's Sanjay Ghadi is her deputy</h2>.<p>Amid chants of ‘Jai Shree Ram...Jai Shree Ram’, ‘Modi…Modi’ and ‘Deva Bhau...Deva Bhau’ - history was created in the iconic BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) headquarters as India’s richest civic body got the second BJP Mayor in over four decade’s time. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/maharashtra/bjps-ritu-tawde-takes-over-as-mayor-of-mumbai-shiv-senas-sanjay-ghadi-is-her-deputy-3894321">Read more</a></p>.<h2>US trade office deletes map showing PoK and Aksai Chin as part of India after triggering debate</h2>.<p>The Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR) has pulled down a social media post that featured a map of India depicting Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and Aksai Chin firmly within Indian boundaries. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/us-trade-office-deletes-map-showing-pok-and-aksai-chin-as-part-of-india-after-triggering-debate-3894701">Read more</a></p>.<h2>US pressure on India will test Modi government’s aatmanirbharta commitment</h2>.<p>On February 7, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry released the framework of an Interim Agreement between the United States and India. The full details of the framework are still not in the public domain. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/opinion/us-pressure-on-india-will-test-modi-governments-aatmanirbharta-commitment-3894572">Read more</a></p>.<h2>ICC T20 World Cup 2026 | South Africa pip Afghanistan after two Super Overs in thriller</h2>.<p>In a T20 World Cup game for the ages, South Africa somehow managed to get past a plucky Afghanistan after two wildly oscillating Super Overs here on Wednesday. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/cricket/icc-t20-world-cup-2026-south-africa-pip-afghanistan-after-two-super-overs-in-thriller-3894684">Read more</a></p>.<h2>89 minor victims, 9 countries & 5 decades: Jacques Leveugle, French paedophile in custody for rape and sexual assault</h2>.<p>While the Epstein case continues to attract international media attention, a separate case of another paedophile, who is facing charges of raping minors and sexually assaulting them made headlines. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/89-minor-victims-9-countries-5-decades-jacques-leveugle-french-paedophile-in-custody-for-rape-and-sexual-assault-3894453">Read more</a></p>