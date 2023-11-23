DH Evening Brief: Rahul gets EC notice for remarks against PM Modi; Two terrorists, one soldier killed as J&K encounter reaches day 2

EC issues show-cause notice to Rahul Gandhi for 'panauti', 'pickpocket' remarks against PM Modi
The Election Commission on Thursday issued a notice to top Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for comparing Prime Minister Narendra Modi to a ‘jaib katra’ (pick-pocket) and ‘panauti’ (bad omen), asking him to explain within two days how his comments are not in violation of the MCC.
Day 2: Two terrorists, soldier killed in ongoing Rajouri encounter
Earlier on Wednesday, four army personnel, including two officers, lost their lives after a joint search team of the army and police came under intense fire during a cordon-and-search operation in the Baji Maal area of Dharmsal in Rajouri.
Teen stabs boy 55 times over biryani, slits throat and dances: Horror in Delhi unfolds on CCTV
An apparently inebriated 16-year-old stabbed another teen more than 55 times, slit his throat, dragged the body through the street and did a jig while he carried out the grisly crime in east Delhi’s Welcome colony earlier this week, police said on Thursday.
Actor Prakash Raj summoned by ED in ponzi scam-linked money laundering case
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday summoned actor Prakash Raj for questioning in a ponzi scam-linked money laundering case against Trichy-based jewellery group, officials told PTI.
Telangana 2023 Election: KCR promises special IT Park for Muslim youths
In a bid to woo minority voters, BRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday said if they are voted to power again, the government will set up a special Information Technology park near here for minority youths.
Centre planning new regulations, penalties for both creators and platforms to deal with deepfakes
The government is planning new regulations that may impose penalties on both creator and platform hosting deepfakes as it looks to clamp down on what IT and Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishaw described as "a threat to democracy".
India would have won World Cup if final happened in Kolkata or Mumbai: Mamata
Addressing party workers at the Netaji Indoor Stadium in Kolkata, Mamata alleged that attempts were being to 'saffronise' the country's cricket team.
SC grants last opportunity to defaulting states to pay arrears to lower court judges
A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud noted that despite its directions dated May 19, some states have not complied either fully or in part with those.
In reference to Pilot, PM Modi says Congress 'insulting' Gurjars in Rajasthan
Addressing a rally in Rajsamand, Modi said, "A Gurjar son struggles to make his space in politics, gives his life to the party and after coming to power, is treated by the royal family as inconspicuous as a fly in milk."
Cricketer S Sreesanth booked in cheating case
The complainant, hailing from Choonda, alleged that the accused, Rajiv Kumar and Venkatesh Kini, took Rs 18.70 lakh on various dates from April 25, 2019, by claiming that they would build a sports academy in Kollur, Karnataka, in which Sreesanth is a partner.