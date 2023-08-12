Home
Homeindia

DH Evening Brief: Rahul gets rousing welcome in Wayanad; Dalits, OBCs, tribals getting due respect now, says PM Modi in MP

Here are the top stories for the evening.
Last Updated 12 August 2023, 13:35 IST

Rousing welcome for Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad on his maiden visit after being reinstated as MP

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was on Saturday accorded a rousing welcome by workers of the Congress-led UDF on his maiden visit to his parliamentary constituency, Wayanad, in Kerala after his Lok Sabha membership was restored.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Rahul Gandhi being welcomed by Congress leaders.</p></div>

Rahul Gandhi being welcomed by Congress leaders.

Credit: PTI Photo

Dalits, OBCs, tribals getting due respect now; previous govts remembered them only during polls, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said Dalits, OBCs and tribals are getting due respect from his government whereas previous rulers neglected these sections and remembered them only during elections.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the foundation stone laying ceremony of a memorial of Sant Ravidas, in Sagar.&nbsp;</p></div>

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the foundation stone laying ceremony of a memorial of Sant Ravidas, in Sagar. 

Credit: PTI Photo

Parliament functioned for less than half of scheduled time: Data

Lok Sabha functioned for only 43 per cent of its scheduled time and Rajya Sabha 55 per cent in the just-concluded Monsoon session but legislative activity remained high with 23 bills being passed, data compiled by a think tank shows. 

<div class="paragraphs"><p>View of the Indian Parliament.</p></div>

View of the Indian Parliament.

Credit: PTI Photo

Eiffel Tower in Paris evacuated after bomb threat

The Eiffel Tower in Paris, among the most visited tourist sites in the world, was closed to the public on Saturday after being evacuated as a precautionary measure following a bomb threat, a French police source said.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Eiffel Tower.</p></div>

Eiffel Tower.

Credit: Reuters Photo

City court sends TN Minister Senthil Balaji to judicial custody till Aug 25

A court here on Saturday remanded Tamil Nadu Minister V Senthil Balaji, arrested in connection with a money laundering case, to judicial custody till August 25.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Tamil Nadu minister V Senthil Balaji. </p></div>

Tamil Nadu minister V Senthil Balaji.

Credit: Facebook/ V.Senthilbalaji

BJP warns of action against Priyanka over post alleging MP govt's corruption

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders in Madhya Pradesh warned of action against Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra over her social media post, in which she accused the saffron party-led government in the state of indulging in corruption.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi.</p></div>

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi.

Credit: PTI Photo

Pakistan senator Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar named caretaker PM ahead of national elections

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and opposition leader Raja Riaz agreed on Saturday to name Senator Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar as caretaker premier to oversee elections, the Prime Minister's office said.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Pakistani senator Anwaar-ul-haq Kakar.</p></div>

Pakistani senator Anwaar-ul-haq Kakar.

Credit: X/@Lailatweets_

Harry Kane leaves Spurs and PL behind in search of glory

Harry Kane was once seen as a "one-season wonder" when he burst onto the scene for Tottenham Hotspur in 2014 but as the England captain leaves to ply his trade abroad for the first time in his career, the Premier League bids goodbye to one of its greatest.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Harry Kane.</p></div>

Harry Kane.

Credit: Reuters Photo

AI causes real harm. Let's focus on that over the end-of-humanity hype

Wrongful arrests, an expanding surveillance dragnet, defamation and deep-fake pornography are all actually existing dangers of so-called “artificial intelligence” tools currently on the market. That, and not the imagined potential to wipe out humanity, is the real threat from artificial intelligence.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Representative image of AI.</p></div>

Representative image of AI.

Credit: iStock Photo

(Published 12 August 2023, 13:35 IST)
