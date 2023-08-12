DH Evening Brief: Rahul gets rousing welcome in Wayanad; Dalits, OBCs, tribals getting due respect now, says PM Modi in MP

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was on Saturday accorded a rousing welcome by workers of the Congress-led UDF on his maiden visit to his parliamentary constituency, Wayanad, in Kerala after his Lok Sabha membership was restored.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said Dalits, OBCs and tribals are getting due respect from his government whereas previous rulers neglected these sections and remembered them only during elections.
Lok Sabha functioned for only 43 per cent of its scheduled time and Rajya Sabha 55 per cent in the just-concluded Monsoon session but legislative activity remained high with 23 bills being passed, data compiled by a think tank shows.
The Eiffel Tower in Paris, among the most visited tourist sites in the world, was closed to the public on Saturday after being evacuated as a precautionary measure following a bomb threat, a French police source said.
A court here on Saturday remanded Tamil Nadu Minister V Senthil Balaji, arrested in connection with a money laundering case, to judicial custody till August 25.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders in Madhya Pradesh warned of action against Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra over her social media post, in which she accused the saffron party-led government in the state of indulging in corruption.
Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and opposition leader Raja Riaz agreed on Saturday to name Senator Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar as caretaker premier to oversee elections, the Prime Minister's office said.
Harry Kane was once seen as a "one-season wonder" when he burst onto the scene for Tottenham Hotspur in 2014 but as the England captain leaves to ply his trade abroad for the first time in his career, the Premier League bids goodbye to one of its greatest.
Wrongful arrests, an expanding surveillance dragnet, defamation and deep-fake pornography are all actually existing dangers of so-called “artificial intelligence” tools currently on the market. That, and not the imagined potential to wipe out humanity, is the real threat from artificial intelligence.
