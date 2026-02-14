<h2>Rahul Gandhi says Modi govt cheating cotton farmers; Goyal calls him 'immature'</h2>.<p>Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Saturday alleged that the Modi government is cheating India's cotton farmers and textile exporters through the India-US trade deal by "spreading confusion".<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/rahul-gandhi-says-modi-govt-cheating-cotton-farmers-goyal-calls-him-immature-3898687">Read more</a></p>.<h2>CM Siddaramaiah defends 1,000-day record, slams BJP as ‘jealous’ over Congress convention</h2>.<p>Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday described his government completing 1,000 days in office as a significant milestone.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/cm-siddaramaiah-defends-1000-day-record-slams-bjp-as-jealous-over-congress-convention-3898611">Read more</a></p>.<h2>One killed, three injured as part of under-construction Metro pillar collapses in Mumbai</h2>.<p>One person was killed and three others were injured after a parapet wall along the Metro route collapsed over auto-rickshaw and a car in the Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg in the Mulund area of Mumbai on Saturday - a incident that sparked off a major political issue in Maharashtra.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/maharashtra/part-of-metro-rail-pillar-collapses-in-mumbai-3-4-persons-feared-injured-3898510">Read more</a></p>.<h2>PM Modi makes historic landing at NE's first emergency landing facility in Assam</h2>.<p>Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday made a historic landing at the first Emergency Landing Facility (ELF) of the northeast aboard the C-130J aircraft in Assam's Dibrugarh district.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/assam/pm-modi-makes-historic-landing-at-north-easts-first-elf-in-assams-dibrugarh-3898428">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'18% tariff vs 0%': Rahul Gandhi slams Centre over India-US trade deal, says cotton farmers, textile sector will be affected</h2>.<p>Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government of "misleading" the people of the country over tariff provisions in the interim trade deal between India and the US. <br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/18-tariff-vs-0-rahul-gandhi-slams-centre-over-india-us-trade-deal-says-cotton-farmers-textile-sector-will-be-affected-3898445">Read more</a></p>.<h2>February 14, 2019 Pulwama attack: The day that changed Jammu and Kashmir</h2>.<p>Seven years ago, on this day, a suicide bomber struck a CRPF convoy in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district, killing 40 paramilitary personnel and wounding many more.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/jammu-and-kashmir/february-14-2019-pulwama-attack-the-day-that-changed-jammu-and-kashmir-3898395">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Congress neglected North East, promoted insurgency in Assam during its rule: PM Modi</h2>.<p>Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched an all-out attack on the Congress, accusing it of neglecting the Northeast and promoting insurgency in Assam during its rule.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/assam/congress-neglected-north-east-promoted-insurgency-in-assam-during-its-rule-pm-modi-3898717">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Zelenskyy says he feels 'little bit' of pressure from Trump</h2>.<p>Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Saturday he was feeling "a little bit" of pressure after US leader Donald Trump called for him to get moving on peace talks, but he said it was important also to see compromises from Russia.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/zelenskyy-says-he-feels-little-bit-of-pressure-from-trump-3898794">Read more</a></p>.<h2>T20 World Cup 2026 | Wait for 24 hours: Suryakumar, Salman remain non-committal on customary handshake</h2>.<p>"Wait for 24 hours," said Suryakumar Yadav with a grin.<br><br>"Wait till tomorrow," echoed his counterpart Salman Ali Agha. The question on top of everyone's mind remained unanswered Saturday as both India and Pakistan captains remained noncommittal on whether their teams will shake hands before or after their high-octane T20 World Cup clash here on Sunday.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/cricket/t20-world-cup-2026-wait-for-24-hours-suryakumar-salman-remain-non-committal-on-customary-handshake-3898814">Read more</a></p>.<h2>A Valentine love story with Bollywood classics</h2>.<p>Both Pakeezah and Sadak worked on the age-old conviction that someone, somewhere, is waiting for you. It could be an old friend, a colleague at the workplace or a stranger who destiny puts in your path.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/entertainment/a-valentine-love-story-with-bollywood-classics-3898496">Read more</a></p>