DH Evening Brief | Rahul says PM, Amit Shah 'directly involved' in biggest stock market scam; Kangana Ranaut slapped by CISF personnel at airport

Here are the top stories this evening.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 06 June 2024, 14:16 IST

PM Modi, Amit Shah 'directly involved' in biggest stock market scam: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi gestures as Jairam Ramesh looks on during a media briefing at the party headquarters in New Delhi. 

Credit: Reuters Photo 

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah were 'directly involved' in what he described as the 'biggest stock market scam' in which retail investors lost Rs 30 lakh crore, and demanded a JPC probe.

Kangana Ranaut slapped by woman CISF constable at Mohali airport

Kangana Ranaut.

Credit: PTI Photo

Newly-elected BJP MP Kangana Ranaut on Thursday was allegedly assaulted by a woman constable of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) at the Mohali airport when she was on her way to Delhi, officials said.

Election Commission lifts Model Code of Conduct after poll results

ECI representative Image

Credit: PTI File Photo

The Model Code of Conduct, which came into force on March 16 with the announcement of Lok Sabha polls was lifted on Thursday the results of the polls were declared.

Karnataka minister B Nagendra announces decision to resign amid embezzlement 'scam' row

A file image of Karnataka Scheduled Tribes Welfare Minister B Nagendra.

Credit: DH Photo

Karnataka ST welfare minister B Nagendra has announced his decision to step down. He’ll hand over his resignation to CM Siddaramaiah at 7.30 pm.

JD(U) offers unconditional support to BJP but wants 'rethink' on Agniveer scheme & special status for Bihar

File photo of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and senior JD(U) leade KC Tyagi.

Credit: PTI Photo

Signalling what could be the contours of the new alliance, the Janata Dal (United) on Thursday sought to make its presence felt and demanded a 'rethink' for the 'agniveer' scheme.

LoP, Raebareli or Wayanad: Two decisions Rahul has to take in a few days

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Supriya Shrinate, Pawan Khera and others.

Credit: PTI Photo

Top Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will have to take decisions on two issues at the earliest – on taking up Leader of Opposition post and choosing between Raebareli and Wayanad.

Chandrababu Naidu directs TDP MPs to attend NDA meeting in Delhi on June 7

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) President Chandrababu Naidu

Credit: PTI Photo

TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday directed all party MPs to attend NDA’s Friday meeting in New Delhi.

Extensive campaigns indicate Kejriwal not suffering from life-threatening ailment: Delhi court

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Credit: PTI File Photo

The extensive campaigning tours and related events undertaken by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal indicate that he does not appear to be suffering from any serious or 'life threatening' ailment, a Delhi court has held while denying him interim bail.

Bodies of 4 more Karnataka trekkers retrieved in Uttarakhand, all deceased to be flown to Bengaluru today

Rescue operations in progress near the site.

Credit: Revenue Department, Karnataka Government. 

Rescue workers have finished search operations at the Uttarakhand trek tragedy site and retrieved four remaining bodies.

China lodges protest with India over PM Modi’s response to Taiwan President Lai’s greetings on his poll victory

Chinese President Xi Jinping,

Credit: Reuters photo

China on Thursday protested to India over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's social media statement that he looked forward to having closer ties with Taiwan, insisting that New Delhi should resist Taiwan authorities’ 'political calculations.'

