DH Evening Brief | Rahul says PM, Amit Shah 'directly involved' in biggest stock market scam; Kangana Ranaut slapped by CISF personnel at airport

Rahul Gandhi gestures as Jairam Ramesh looks on during a media briefing at the party headquarters in New Delhi.
Credit: Reuters Photo
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah were 'directly involved' in what he described as the 'biggest stock market scam' in which retail investors lost Rs 30 lakh crore, and demanded a JPC probe.
Kangana Ranaut.
Credit: PTI Photo
Newly-elected BJP MP Kangana Ranaut on Thursday was allegedly assaulted by a woman constable of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) at the Mohali airport when she was on her way to Delhi, officials said.
ECI representative Image
Credit: PTI File Photo
The Model Code of Conduct, which came into force on March 16 with the announcement of Lok Sabha polls was lifted on Thursday the results of the polls were declared.
A file image of Karnataka Scheduled Tribes Welfare Minister B Nagendra.
Credit: DH Photo
Karnataka ST welfare minister B Nagendra has announced his decision to step down. He’ll hand over his resignation to CM Siddaramaiah at 7.30 pm.
File photo of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and senior JD(U) leade KC Tyagi.
Credit: PTI Photo
Signalling what could be the contours of the new alliance, the Janata Dal (United) on Thursday sought to make its presence felt and demanded a 'rethink' for the 'agniveer' scheme.
Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Supriya Shrinate, Pawan Khera and others.
Credit: PTI Photo
Top Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will have to take decisions on two issues at the earliest – on taking up Leader of Opposition post and choosing between Raebareli and Wayanad.
Telugu Desam Party (TDP) President Chandrababu Naidu
Credit: PTI Photo
TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday directed all party MPs to attend NDA’s Friday meeting in New Delhi.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.
Credit: PTI File Photo
The extensive campaigning tours and related events undertaken by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal indicate that he does not appear to be suffering from any serious or 'life threatening' ailment, a Delhi court has held while denying him interim bail.
Rescue operations in progress near the site.
Credit: Revenue Department, Karnataka Government.
Rescue workers have finished search operations at the Uttarakhand trek tragedy site and retrieved four remaining bodies.
Chinese President Xi Jinping,
Credit: Reuters photo
China on Thursday protested to India over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's social media statement that he looked forward to having closer ties with Taiwan, insisting that New Delhi should resist Taiwan authorities’ 'political calculations.'
