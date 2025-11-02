<h2>Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 | 'Having huge chest doesn't make you strong,' Rahul says Modi scared of Trump</h2>.<p>Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was not only "scared" of US President Donald Trump, but was also "remote controlled" by big business.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/bihar/bihar-assembly-elections-2025-having-huge-chest-doesnt-make-you-strong-rahul-says-modi-scared-of-trump-3783743">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'What should I do if so many people come at once?' Andhra temple founder on stampede that killed 9</h2>.<p>The 94-year-old founder of the Sri Venkateswara Swami temple said that he was not responsible for the tragic stampede that took place on Saturday, which led to the deaths of nine persons. </p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/andhra-pradesh/what-should-i-do-if-so-many-people-come-at-once-andhra-temple-founder-on-stampede-that-killed-9-3783861">Read more</a></p>.<h2>BJP leaders hold ‘silent protest’ against 'VIP' tunnel road project in Bengaluru, demand metro expansion</h2>.<p>The political confrontation over the state government’s ambitious tunnel road project intensified on Sunday, with Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly R Ashoka and Bangalore South MP LS Tejasvi Surya leading a "Save Bengaluru, Stop Tunnel Road" silent protest at Lalbagh.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/bjp-leaders-hold-silent-protest-against-vip-tunnel-road-project-in-bengaluru-demand-metro-expansion-3783793">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Bengaluru: Couple dead in ambulance hit-and-run; angry crowd topples emergency vehicle</h2>.<p>A couple was killed and two others were seriously injured in a devastating hit-and-run accident late Saturday night after an ambulance, allegedly driven at excessive speed and in a careless manner, collided with two scooters at the busy KH Junction in Wilson Garden, police said.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/bengaluru-couple-dead-in-ambulance-hit-and-run-angry-crowd-topples-emergency-vehicle-3783631">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 | I.N.D.I.A. parties refuse to budge on fighting against each other in 12 seats</h2>.<p>They have an official Chief Ministerial face, decided on a Deputy Chief Ministerial candidate without much squabble and came out with a joint manifesto ahead of its rival but I.N.D.I.A parties have refused to budge on fighting against each other in 12 constituencies in Bihar.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/bihar/bihar-assembly-elections-2025-india-parties-refuse-to-budge-on-fighting-against-each-other-in-12-seats-3783686">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Nine-year-old girl jumps to death in Jaipur school; parents allege foul play</h2>.<p>A 9-year-old girl studying in Class 4, died after jumping off the fourth floor of her school in Jaipur. Police said the CCTV footage showed her peers walking normally as she climbed over the railing and fell to her death.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/rajasthan/nine-year-old-girl-jumps-to-death-in-jaipur-school-parents-allege-foul-play-3783604">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 | RJD bagged Bihar CM candidate post from Congress at gunpoint, alleges PM Modi</h2>.<p>Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday claimed that the Congress was "never willing" to accept Tejashwi Yadav as the chief ministerial candidate but acceded to the demand when the RJD put a "katta" on its head.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/bihar/bihar-assembly-elections-2025-rjd-bagged-bihar-cm-candidate-post-from-congress-at-gunpoint-alleges-pm-modi-3783784">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Akasa Air will consider flights to Kenya, Egypt, other countries; feels 'very good' about Boeing delivery schedule: CEO</h2>.<p>Akasa Air will consider operating flights to Kenya, Ethiopia, Egypt and some other countries, and the three-year-old airline now feels "very good" about the delivery schedule for its Boeing planes, according to its CEO Vinay Dube.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/business/companies/akasa-air-will-consider-flights-to-kenya-egypt-other-countries-feels-very-good-about-boeing-delivery-schedule-ceo-3783808">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Team India to get record prize money if they win ICC Women's World Cup final</h2>.<p>Indian women's cricket team is set to face South Africa on Sunday to claim their maiden ICC Women's World Cup title.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/cricket/team-india-to-get-record-prize-money-if-they-win-icc-womens-world-cup-final-3783592">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Washington Sundar stars in India's series levelling win against Australia</h2>.<p>Washington Sundar enhanced his reputation as a T20 hitter with India batting in top gear through the innings to comfortably chase down a target of 187 for a series levelling five-wicket win over Australia here on Sunday.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/cricket/washington-sundar-stars-in-indias-series-levelling-win-against-australia-3783892">Read more</a></p>