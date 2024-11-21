DH Evening Brief | Rahul slams PM as US indicts Adani for bribery; 5 new Bills to be introduced in Parliament including controversial Waqf

A total of 18 Bills, including 13 pending ones, are part of the tentative list of Bills submitted to Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha Secretariats by the government, according to Parliament Bulletins of both the Houses.
Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu.
Credit: Reuters Photo
Judges at the International Criminal Court have issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former defence chief, as well as a Hamas leader, Ibrahim Al-Masri, for alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity.
Read more
Gunmen opened fire on passenger vehicles in a tribal area in northwestern Pakistan on Thursday, killing at least 38 people and wounding 29, the chief secretary of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry, said.
Read more
Indian billionaire and business tycoon Gautam Adani's net worth dropped by more than $10 billion, almost 15 per cent, to $59.4 billion after a US court issued an arrest warrant on bribery allegations.
Read more
The Aam Aadmi Party on Thursday announced its first list of 11 candidates for the Delhi Assembly polls, dropping three sitting MLAs and fielding six leaders who switched over from the BJP and the Congress recently.
Read more
The Centre on Thursday announced staggered working timings for its employees in view of the severe air pollution in Delhi, according to an order issued by the Union personnel ministry.
Read more
The Bombay High Court on Thursday granted bail to consultant Chetan Patil arrested in connection with the collapse of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's statue at Rajkot fort in Malvan in August.
Russia launched an intercontinental ballistic missile from its southern Astrakhan region during a morning attack on Ukraine on Thursday, Kyiv's air force said, the first time Russia has used such a powerful, long-range missile during the war.
Read more
India's cricketing trips to Australia, dating back to 1947, have always produced fascinating contests.
Read more