ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
DH Evening Brief | Rahul slams PM as US indicts Adani for bribery; 5 new Bills to be introduced in Parliament including controversial Waqf

Here are the top stories this evening.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 21 November 2024, 13:32 IST

Parliament Winter Session: Modi govt to introduce five new Bills, controversial Waqf bill listed too

A total of 18 Bills, including 13 pending ones, are part of the tentative list of Bills submitted to Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha Secretariats by the government, according to Parliament Bulletins of both the Houses.

ICC issues arrest warrants against Israel's PM Benjamin Netanyahu and others

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu.

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu.

Credit: Reuters Photo 

Judges at the International Criminal Court have issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former defence chief, as well as a Hamas leader, Ibrahim Al-Masri, for alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity.

Gunmen attack Pakistan passenger vehicles, killing at least 38 people

Gunmen opened fire on passenger vehicles in a tribal area in northwestern Pakistan on Thursday, killing at least 38 people and wounding 29, the chief secretary of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry, said.

Adani's net worth drops by more than $10 billion after US arrest warrant

Indian billionaire and business tycoon Gautam Adani's net worth dropped by more than $10 billion, almost 15 per cent, to $59.4 billion after a US court issued an arrest warrant on bribery allegations.

Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: AAP releases first list of 11 candidates

The Aam Aadmi Party on Thursday announced its first list of 11 candidates for the Delhi Assembly polls, dropping three sitting MLAs and fielding six leaders who switched over from the BJP and the Congress recently.

Delhi pollution: 'Pool vehicles, use public transport', Centre tells employees in national capital

The Centre on Thursday announced staggered working timings for its employees in view of the severe air pollution in Delhi, according to an order issued by the Union personnel ministry.

Shivaji statue collapse case: Bombay High Court grants bail to consultant Chetan Patil

The Bombay High Court on Thursday granted bail to consultant Chetan Patil arrested in connection with the collapse of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's statue at Rajkot fort in Malvan in August.

Ukraine's military says Russia launched intercontinental ballistic missile in the morning

Russia launched an intercontinental ballistic missile from its southern Astrakhan region during a morning attack on Ukraine on Thursday, Kyiv's air force said, the first time Russia has used such a powerful, long-range missile during the war.

1947 to 2021: A glance at India's previous tours to Australia

India's cricketing trips to Australia, dating back to 1947, have always produced fascinating contests.

Published 21 November 2024, 13:32 IST
India News

