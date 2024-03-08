DH Evening Brief: Rahul to contest from Wayanad; MEA assures strong action in case involving human trafficking to Russia

Rahul Gandhi.
Credit: PTI Photo
Congress on Friday released the first list of its candidates for the Lok Sabha elections.K C Venugopal announced the names which figure party leader Rahul Gandhi who will fight from Wayanad. Bhupesh Baghel will fight from Rajnandgaon. The party has fielded 17 sitting MPs in first list.
External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal.
Credit: X/@MEAIndia
Several Indian nationals have been duped to work with the Russian Army and India has strongly taken up the matter with the Russian government for their early discharge, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Friday.
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with party leader Rahul Gandhi
Credit: PTI Photo
The Income Tax Appellate Tribunal on Friday dismissed the Congress party's appeal against imposition of penalty for discrepancies in tax returns for previous years. Congress said it was exploring all legal options and will move the high court against it very soon.
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis (L) and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray (R).
Credit: PTI File Photos
The name of Gadkari, a two-time MP from Nagpur and the Road Transport and Highways Minister in the Narendra Modi-government, does not figure in the first list of candidates announced by the BJP.
Representational image to depict abduction.
Credit: iStock Photo
Officials said the JCO, identified as Konsam Kheda Singh, a resident of Charangpat Mamang Leikai, was on leave when some people barged into his home at 9 am and bundled him in a vehicle and fled.
NCP(SP) leader Rohit Pawar.
Credit: PTI File Photo
The Enforcement Directorate on Friday said it has attached assets worth more than Rs 50 crore of a sugar mill owned by a company of Rohit Pawar, the grandnephew of NCP (SP) supremo Sharad Pawar.
Philanthropist and The Murty Trust chairperson Sudha Murty was nominated to the Rajya Sabha on Friday, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi coinciding the announcement with the International Women's Day.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) with Sudha Murthy.
Credit: X/@narendramodi
Bengaluru water crisis.
Credit: DH Photo
While the ongoing water crisis threatens to leave the city parched, Bengalureans are also struggling with their daily routines as they strive to make the most of the limited resources available.
Representative image with the word 'suicide'.
Credit: iStock Photo
Can't crack JEE. Sorry, I quit" were the last words of a 16-year-old JEE aspirant to his father before he killed himself by allegedly consuming poison in his paying guest here, police said on Friday.
Representative image of a Delhi Police vehicle.
Credit: iStock Photo
The video that has gone viral on social media showed a policeman kicking a few people while they were offering namaz on the road.
A file photo of Military trucks carrying supplies move towards forward areas in the Ladakh region
Credit: Reuters Photo
India and China share a 3,800-km frontier, much of it poorly demarcated. At least 20 Indian soldiers and four Chinese troops were killed in clashes in the area in mid-2020.
