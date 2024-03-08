JOIN US
Homeindia

DH Evening Brief: Rahul to contest from Wayanad; MEA assures strong action in case involving human trafficking to Russia

Here are the top stories this evening.
Last Updated 08 March 2024, 14:40 IST

Congress releases first list of 39 candidates for LS polls; Rahul Gandhi to contest from Wayanad

Rahul Gandhi.

Rahul Gandhi.

Credit: PTI Photo

Congress on Friday released the first list of its candidates for the Lok Sabha elections.K C Venugopal announced the names which figure party leader Rahul Gandhi who will fight from Wayanad. Bhupesh Baghel will fight from Rajnandgaon. The party has fielded 17 sitting MPs in first list.

Strong action initiated against agents who recruit on false pretexts, promises: MEA on Indians sent for Russian army

External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal.

External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal.

Credit: X/@MEAIndia

Several Indian nationals have been duped to work with the Russian Army and India has strongly taken up the matter with the Russian government for their early discharge, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Friday.

I-T tribunal junks Congress plea against Rs 210 crore penalty for discrepancies in past returns

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with party leader Rahul Gandhi

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with party leader Rahul Gandhi

Credit: PTI Photo 

The Income Tax Appellate Tribunal on Friday dismissed the Congress party's appeal against imposition of penalty for discrepancies in tax returns for previous years. Congress said it was exploring all legal options and will move the high court against it very soon.

Uddhav, Fadnavis take potshots at one another over Gadkari's non inclusion in BJP's 1st list

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis (L) and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray (R).

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis (L) and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray (R).

Credit: PTI File Photos

The name of Gadkari, a two-time MP from Nagpur and the Road Transport and Highways Minister in the Narendra Modi-government, does not figure in the first list of candidates announced by the BJP.

Indian Army officer abducted from home in Manipur's Thoubal

Representational image to depict abduction.

Representational image to depict abduction.

Credit: iStock Photo

Officials said the JCO, identified as Konsam Kheda Singh, a resident of Charangpat Mamang Leikai, was on leave when some people barged into his home at 9 am and bundled him in a vehicle and fled.

ED attaches Rs 50 cr worth assets of sugar mill owned by Sharad Pawar's grandnephew Rohit

NCP(SP) leader Rohit Pawar.

NCP(SP) leader Rohit Pawar. 

Credit: PTI File Photo 

The Enforcement Directorate on Friday said it has attached assets worth more than Rs 50 crore of a sugar mill owned by a company of Rohit Pawar, the grandnephew of NCP (SP) supremo Sharad Pawar.

Sudha Murty nominated to Rajya Sabha; Modi says it's 'testament to our Nari Shakti'

Philanthropist and The Murty Trust chairperson Sudha Murty was nominated to the Rajya Sabha on Friday, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi coinciding the announcement with the International Women's Day.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) with Sudha Murthy.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) with Sudha Murthy.

Credit: X/@narendramodi

Bengaluru apartment owners struggle as water crisis leaves them high and dry

Bengaluru water crisis.

Bengaluru water crisis. 

Credit: DH Photo

While the ongoing water crisis threatens to leave the city parched, Bengalureans are also struggling with their daily routines as they strive to make the most of the limited resources available.

'Papa, I won't be able to clear JEE, I quit': Bihar teen kills himself in Kota

Representative image with the word 'suicide'.

Representative image with the word 'suicide'.

Credit: iStock Photo

Can't crack JEE. Sorry, I quit" were the last words of a 16-year-old JEE aspirant to his father before he killed himself by allegedly consuming poison in his paying guest here, police said on Friday.

Delhi Police suspends cop for 'kicking' namazis in Inderlok; area tense

Representative image of a Delhi Police vehicle.

Representative image of a Delhi Police vehicle.

Credit: iStock Photo

The video that has gone viral on social media showed a policeman kicking a few people while they were offering namaz on the road.

China says more Indian troops at Himalayan border won't ease tensions

A file photo of Military trucks carrying supplies move towards forward areas in the Ladakh region

A file photo of Military trucks carrying supplies move towards forward areas in the Ladakh region

Credit: Reuters Photo

India and China share a 3,800-km frontier, much of it poorly demarcated. At least 20 Indian soldiers and four Chinese troops were killed in clashes in the area in mid-2020.

(Published 08 March 2024, 14:40 IST)
