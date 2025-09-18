<h2>Rahul accuses Chief Election Commissioner of stonewalling CID's request for info on Karnataka's Aland vote deletion</h2>.<p>Gyanesh Kumar is protecting ‘vote chors’ and is complicit in the “murder of the Constitution', says Congress leader. <br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/rahul-accuses-chief-election-commissioner-of-stonewalling-cids-request-for-info-on-karnatakas-aland-vote-deletion-3734248">Read more</a></p>.<h2>SEBI clears Adani Group, Gautam Adani of Hindenburg-linked allegations</h2>.<p>Markets regulator SEBI on Thursday cleared Adani Group and its Chairman Gautam Adani of allegations levelled by US-based Hindenburg Research of routing funds through three entities to hide related party transactions.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/business/companies/sebi-clears-adani-group-gautam-adani-of-hindenburg-linked-allegations-3734605">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Touching private parts of minor girl not rape or penetrative sexual assault: Supreme Court</h2>.<p>The Supreme Court has held that a man cannot be convicted of rape and penetrative sexual assault, when the allegation is only of touching the private organs of the minor girl.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/touching-private-parts-of-minor-girl-not-rape-or-penetrative-sexual-assault-supreme-court-3734451">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 | Seat-sharing in focus as Nitish Kumar meets Amit Shah. How many will minor allies score?</h2>.<p>Bihar Chief Minister and JD (U) president Nitish Kumar met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at a posh hotel in Patna on Thursday amid buzz around seat-sharing talks between the two NDA allies.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/bihar/bihar-assembly-elections-2025-seat-sharing-in-focus-as-nitish-kumar-meets-amit-shah-how-many-will-minor-allies-score-3734493">Read more</a></p>.<h2>PM Modi assures support in phone call with Nepal PM Sushila Karki</h2>.<p>India is ready to support Nepal in its efforts to restore peace and stability, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told his counterpart in Kathmandu, Sushila Karki, during a phone call on Thursday.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/pm-modi-assures-support-in-phone-call-with-nepal-pm-sushila-karki-3733986">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'I respect all religions', CJI Gavai on social media posts on remarks over reconstruction of Lord Vishnu idol</h2>.<p>In the wake of strong reactions over his remarks on a plea to reconstruct an idol of Lord Vishnu at Khajuraho, Chief Justice of India B R Gavai on Thursday said he respected all religions.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/i-respect-all-religions-cji-gavai-on-social-media-posts-on-remarks-over-reconstruction-of-lord-vishnu-idol-3734221">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Solution to tariff issues with US likely in 8-10 weeks: CEA Anantha Nageswaran</h2>.<p>Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran on Thursday said he expects that a solution to the tariff issues with the US is likely to be arrived in the next eight to ten weeks.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/solution-to-tariff-issues-with-us-likely-in-8-10-weeks-cea-anantha-nageswaran-3733895">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Visas of certain Indian business executives revoked for involvement in trafficking of fentanyl precursors: US embassy</h2>.<p>The US on Thursday said it has revoked and subsequently denied visas of certain Indian business executives and corporate leaders for their alleged involvement in trafficking of fentanyl precursors.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/visas-of-certain-indian-business-executives-revoked-for-involvement-in-trafficking-of-fentanyl-precursors-us-embassy-3734486">Read more</a></p>.<h2>World Athletics Championships 2025: Neeraj Chopra fails to defend title, Arshad too bows out</h2>.<p>Reigning champion Neeraj Chopra failed to defend his javelin throw title after being eliminated after four throws in the World Athletics Championship in Tokyo.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/world-athletics-championships-2025-neeraj-chopra-fails-to-defend-title-arshad-too-bows-out-3734380">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'Kalki 2898 AD' makers announce Deepika Padukone’s exit from the sequel, says our franchise deserves commitment</h2>.<p>Deepika Padukone, who played the role of Sum 80 in Kalki 2898 AD, will not be returning for the sequel. An official announcement from the makers has sent shockwaves through the film industry, announcing Padukone’s exit from the sequel.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/entertainment/kalki-2898-ad-makers-announce-deepika-padukones-exit-from-the-sequel-says-our-franchise-deserves-commitment-3734055">Read more</a></p>