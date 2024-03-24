DH Evening Brief | Rajasthan Royals beat Lucknow Super Giants by 20 runs; IIT-Guwahati student arrested under UAPA for 'links with ISIS'

IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals beat Lucknow Super Giants by 20 runs
Rajasthan Royals have won against Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League match in Jaipur. RR won by 20 runs.
IIT-Guwahati student arrested under UAPA for 'links with ISIS'
Guwahati: An IIT-Guwahati student who had allegedly pledged allegiance to ISIS was arrested under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act on Sunday, a senior official said here.
Dynasties, old rivalries give BJP-led ruling alliance and Oppn MVA headaches in western Maharashtra
Mumbai: The ruling BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP alliance and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi are facing multiple problems in Lok Sabha seats like Sangli, Madha and Satara in western Maharashtra due to political dynasties, old rivalries and one-upmanship, prompting a flurry of meetings before five phase polls begin in the state on April 19.
'Attempt to harass and throttle my campaign': Mahua Moitra pens letter to EC flagging CBI raids
Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra penned a letter to the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Sunday, highlighting what she termed as "illegal and disproportionate acts" by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) aimed at "harassing and throttling" her Lok Sabha poll campaign.
I.N.D.I.A. bloc to hold rally in Delhi on March 31 over Kejriwal's arrest
New Delhi: Opposition I.N.D.I.A. bloc will hold a rally at the iconic Ramlila Maidan in the national capital on March 31 to protest against the “illegal” arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, which will also sound the bugle for the joint campaign of Congress and AAP for the Lok Sabha elections.
Breast cancer burden higher in Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Karnataka, Delhi, 'substantial rise' projected nationwide: ICMR study
Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Karnataka and Delhi had a higher burden of breast cancer than eastern and northeastern states, according to an ICMR study that also projected a 'substantial rise' in the disease burden in India by 2025.
Meet Vidhya Rani: Veerappan’s daughter and NTK candidate from Krishnagiri for LS polls
Chennai: Notorious sandalwood smuggler Veerappan’s name spelled terror for decades in parts of Dharmapuri and Krishnagiri districts, bordering Karnataka. Two decades after Veerappan was shot dead by the Special Task Force (STF), his daughter Vidhya Rani is now taking the democratic route to ask tough questions to the political class.
Over 1,500 poll code violation complaints from Rajasthan registered on cVigil app in 7 days
Jaipur: More than 1,500 complaints related to violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) from across Rajasthan have been registered on the Election Commission's cVigil app over the last week, a senior official said on Sunday.
