DH Evening Brief | Ramalinga Reddy resigns from DKS Cabinet over portfolio snub; CBSE files complaint with police over cyberattacks on post-result portal

<h2>'Can’t work against conscience’: Ramalinga Reddy resigns from D K Shivakumar Cabinet over Bengaluru portfolio snub</h2>.<p>Senior legislator Ramalinga Reddy on Friday announced his resignation from the D K Shivakumar Cabinet, a day after portfolios were allocated to 13 ministers.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/cant-work-against-conscience-ramalinga-reddy-resigns-from-d-k-shivakumar-cabinet-over-bengaluru-portfolio-snub-4028250">Read more</a></p>.<h2>CBSE files complaint with Delhi Police over repeated cyberattacks on re-evaluation portal</h2>.<p>The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) lodged a complaint with Delhi Police's Intelligence Fusion & Strategic Operations (IFSO) Unit after its Post-Result Services Postal suffered a series of cyberattacks over the last few days.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/cbse-files-complaint-with-delhi-police-over-repeated-cyberattacks-on-re-evaluation-portal-4028729">Read more</a></p>.<h2>America, Iran continue offensive: US Navy boards sanctioned tanker; Iran fires warning missiles at warships</h2>.<p>US forces conducted a maritime interdiction and right-of-visit boarding of the sanctioned stateless oil tanker Davina, in the Indian Ocean, overnight, as per the US military's Indo-Pacific Command on Friday.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/us/america-iran-continue-offensive-us-navy-boards-sanctioned-tanker-iran-fires-warning-missiles-at-warships-4028750">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Trying to hold TMC together: Mamata Banerjee reaches out to rebel MLAs amid fears of further break up in party</h2>.<p>Facing the first major split since the party's formation 28 years ago, TMC chief Mamata Banerjee has begun an intensive outreach campaign to stop more leaders from drifting away.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/west-bengal/trying-to-hold-tmc-together-mamata-banerjee-reaches-out-to-rebel-mlas-amid-fears-of-further-break-up-in-party-4028402">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Will Vladimir Putin stay in office till 2036? 'Too soon to say, only God knows', says Russian President</h2>.<p>Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday brushed aside speculation about whether he intends to remain in office until 2036, saying it was far too soon to discuss the matter and that "only God knows" whether he would be healthy enough to continue serving until then.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/russia/will-vladimir-putin-stay-in-office-till-2036-too-soon-to-say-only-god-knows-says-russian-president-4028607">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Said no to Rajinikanth's proposed political outfit in 2020, joined BJP a day later: Annamalai</h2>.<p>Announcing his departure from the BJP while simultaneously unveiling a new political movement, K Annamalai has emerged as one of the prominent faces in the current political landscape.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/tamil-nadu/annamalai-reveals-he-declined-to-join-rajinikanths-proposed-political-outfit-in-2020-4028666">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Political parties must find common cause with Gen Z, worker protests</h2>.<p>If formal alliances with Gen-Z, and working-class protests are not possible, can political parties not work towards a tactical convergence — work in parallel for the same agenda?<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/political-parties-must-find-common-cause-with-gen-z-worker-protests-4028586">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'Our views don't align': K Annamalai cites disagreements with BJP in resignation letter, says 'do not want to burden' top leadership</h2>.<p>Former Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai on Friday tendered his resignation from the saffron party in a bid to start a new movement for the "common people.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/tamil-nadu/our-views-dont-align-k-annamalai-cites-disagreements-with-bjp-in-resignation-letter-says-do-not-want-to-burden-top-leadership-4028327">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Karnataka UGCET 2026 results on June 6; over 3.11 lakh candidates await scores</h2>.<p>The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has announced that the results of the Karnataka Undergraduate Common Entrance Test (UGCET) 2026, commonly known as KCET, will be declared on Saturday, June 6.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/education/karnataka-ugcet-2026-results-on-june-6-over-311-lakh-candidates-await-scores-4028627">Read more</a></p>.<h2>India vs Afghanistan | Sai Sudharsan or Devdutt Padikkal as Test No.3? Gautam Gambhir answers</h2>.<p>The No. 3 spot in Test cricket is considered as one of the most important batting positions and team India was blessed with two rocks in Rahul Dravid and Cheteshwar Pujara, who acquired the position for close to two decades.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/cricket/india-vs-afghanistan-sai-sudharsan-or-devdutt-padikkal-as-test-no3-gautam-gambhir-answers-4028396">Read more</a></p>