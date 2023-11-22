DH Evening Brief: Report says US thwarted plot to kill Sikh separatist, issued warning to India; Army major, soldier killed in J&K encounter

US thwarts plot to kill Sikh separatist, issues warning to India: Report
US authorities thwarted a plot to kill a Sikh separatist in the United States and issued a warning to India over concerns the government in New Delhi was involved, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday, citing unnamed sources.
Major, soldier killed in ongoing anti-terror operation in J&K’s Rajouri
The encounter broke out after joint forces of the Army and Jammu and Kashmir police launched a cordon-and-search-operation in the Bajimaal forest area of Rajouri, reports said. The hiding militants indiscriminately fired upon the search party, in which an army major and soldier lost their lives.
Israel-Hamas war shouldn't become regional conflict: PM Modi at G20 virtual summit
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday it is necessary to ensure that the conflict between Israel and the Hamas in Gaza does not expand into a regional conflict.
BJP moves EC against Rahul’s ‘panauti’ jibe at PM Modi, seeks action
The BJP on Wednesday moved the Election Commission of India (ECI) against Rahul Gandhi's 'panauti' jibe at PM Narendra Modi and sought action against the former over his comments.
India resumes e-Visa services for Canadians after 2 months
This is the second time a relaxation in visa services for Canadian citizens was announced after last month’s decision to resume services in four distinct visa categories including medical visa and conference visa.
Siddaramaiah govt split as DKS signs petition against caste census
In a clear split within the Congress, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Wednesday revealed that he signed a petition urging Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to junk the caste census, which is expected to be submitted soon.
Sam Altman returns as CEO to OpenAI with new board members
Following threats by OpenAI employees that they would quit if Sam Altman was not reinstated as CEO, OpenAI on Wednesday announced that Altman had been reinstated. The tech start-up also named several new board members.
Billionaire separation costs Raymond Group Rs 1500 cr
Raymond Ltd's stock has tumbled 12 per cent since Nov. 13 when Singhania announced separation from Nawaz Singhania, his wife of 32 years and a Raymond board member, erasing more than Rs 1500 crores ($180 million) in market value.
DGCA imposes Rs 10L penalty on Air India for non-compliance with regulations
After carrying out inspections of airlines at Delhi, Kochi and Bangalore airports, the regulator observed that Air India was not complying with the provisions of the relevant Civil Aviation Requirement (CAR).
Study finds ChatGPT gives better advice than professional columnists
Users and AI experts alike have been stunned by ChatGPT's versatility and conversational style. So it’s no surprise many people have turned (and continue to turn) to the chatbot for personal advice.
