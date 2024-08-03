Home
india

DH Evening Brief | Rescue efforts reach final phase in landslide-hit Wayanad; India's medal hopes further dampened on Day 8 of Olympics

Here are the top stories this evening.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 03 August 2024, 12:59 IST

Search and rescue operations in Wayanad in final stage, 206 people still missing: Kerala CM

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Saturday that search and rescue operations in disaster-hit Wayanad are in their final stages, but 206 people remain missing.

Read more

Olympics 2024 LIVE | Deepika loses to Nam as India suffers another blow to medal hopes

Earlier in the day, shooter Manu Bhaker lost in the women's 25m pistol final, while archer Bhajan Kaur got eliminated in the quarter-finals. Although Deepika managed to reach the archery quarters, she lost to Korea's Nam.

Read more

PSI death: Karnataka HM orders probe as BJP claims harassment

Home Minister G Parameshwara on Saturday said he has ordered an investigation into the mystery surrounding the death of Yadgir police sub-inspector Parashuram and its link to a Congress MLA.

Read more

Kerala landslides: 218 people dead, says Wayanad district administration

Four days after massive landslides hit this north Kerala district, the death toll in the Wayanad landslides increased to 218, the district administration said on Saturday.

Read more

Kanpur: Speeding car driven by minor doing 'stunts' kills woman

A woman lost her life and her daughter got seriously injured after a car which was being driven by a minor rammed into the victim's scooter in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur.

Read more

'Leader of Photography': BJP on Rahul's Wayanad visit

BJP has slammed Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, who visited landslide-hit Wayanad, by flagging a number of videos that have cropped up on social media where people are purportedly venting their frustration against their former MP.

Read more

Chirag Paswan says his party will appeal against SC verdict on Dalit sub-groups

Union minister Chirag Paswan on Saturday opposed the Supreme Court judgement allowing states to create sub-groups within Scheduled Castes for a slice of the 15 per cent quota, and declared that his Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) will appeal against it.

Read more

BJP asks DMK ministers to reach consensus on Lord Ram

Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai on Saturday took a dig at state Transport Minister S S Sivasankar for contradicting his Cabinet colleague on Lord Ram's existence and asked the Ministers to reach a consensus on Lord Ram.

Read more

US to send more warships, fighter jets to Middle East to bolster defenses as Iran-Israel tensions flare up

The US military will deploy additional fighter jets and Navy warships to the Middle East, the Pentagon said on Friday, as Washington seeks to bolster defenses following threats from Iran and its allies Hamas and Hezbollah.

Read more

Do AI chatbots have political views? Most are left-leaning, finds study

However, when the chatbots, including ChatGPT and Gemini, were tested after being "taught" a certain political inclination -- left, right or centre -- they produced responses in alignment with their "training," or "fine tuning," David Rozado, a resea...

Read more

Published 03 August 2024, 12:59 IST
India NewsSports News

