DH Evening Brief | Rescue efforts reach final phase in landslide-hit Wayanad; India's medal hopes further dampened on Day 8 of Olympics

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Saturday that search and rescue operations in disaster-hit Wayanad are in their final stages, but 206 people remain missing.
Earlier in the day, shooter Manu Bhaker lost in the women's 25m pistol final, while archer Bhajan Kaur got eliminated in the quarter-finals. Although Deepika managed to reach the archery quarters, she lost to Korea's Nam.
Home Minister G Parameshwara on Saturday said he has ordered an investigation into the mystery surrounding the death of Yadgir police sub-inspector Parashuram and its link to a Congress MLA.
Four days after massive landslides hit this north Kerala district, the death toll in the Wayanad landslides increased to 218, the district administration said on Saturday.
A woman lost her life and her daughter got seriously injured after a car which was being driven by a minor rammed into the victim's scooter in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur.
BJP has slammed Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, who visited landslide-hit Wayanad, by flagging a number of videos that have cropped up on social media where people are purportedly venting their frustration against their former MP.
Union minister Chirag Paswan on Saturday opposed the Supreme Court judgement allowing states to create sub-groups within Scheduled Castes for a slice of the 15 per cent quota, and declared that his Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) will appeal against it.
Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai on Saturday took a dig at state Transport Minister S S Sivasankar for contradicting his Cabinet colleague on Lord Ram's existence and asked the Ministers to reach a consensus on Lord Ram.
The US military will deploy additional fighter jets and Navy warships to the Middle East, the Pentagon said on Friday, as Washington seeks to bolster defenses following threats from Iran and its allies Hamas and Hezbollah.
However, when the chatbots, including ChatGPT and Gemini, were tested after being "taught" a certain political inclination -- left, right or centre -- they produced responses in alignment with their "training," or "fine tuning," David Rozado, a resea...