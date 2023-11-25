DH Evening Brief: Rescue work in Uttarkashi tunnel collapse hits repeated hurdles; Stone pelting in Rajasthan's Sikar amid voting

Uttarkashi tunnel collapse: Impatience growing among trapped men, kin as rescue work hits repeated hurdles
The communication between the trapped workers and their relatives is facilitated by a communication system set up through a six-inch wide pipe. Read more
Rajasthan polls: Police says no hindrance to voting amid stone pelting in Sikar
Stone pelting has been reported from the Fatehpur Shekhawati area in Sikar Assembly seat in Rajasthan and heavy police has been deployed to control the situation. Read more
Soumya Vishwanathan murder case: Four convicts sentenced to life imprisonment
A court here on Saturday sentenced four convicts to life imprisonment for killing TV journalist Soumya Vishwanathan in 2008 while the fifth convict was sent to three years in jail. Read more
BJP accuses Rahul Gandhi of poll code violation with his X post, seeks EC's action
The BJP on Saturday accused Rahul Gandhi of violating poll guidelines with his post on X on the day of the Rajasthan assembly polls and urged the Election Commission to seek suspension of the Congress leader's social media account and initiate other actions against him. Read more
PM Modi undertakes sortie on Tejas aircraft, calls experience 'incredibly enriching'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday undertook a sortie on the Tejas aircraft and said the experience has bolstered his confidence in the country's indigenous capabilities. Read more
Large number of people pay last respects to slain Captain Pranjal in Bengaluru
11 killed in Karachi shopping mall blaze, several feared trapped
A massive fire tore through a shopping mall in Pakistan's Karachi city on Saturday, killing at least 11 people and injuring six, officials said. Read more
In West Bank, cheers and worries after prisoners are released
It was the moment the crowd outside the gates of Ofer prison just outside the West Bank city of Ramallah had awaited for hours: A large white bus carrying Palestinian prisoners and detainees exited the prison gates and made its way through the crowd around 8 p.m. Friday. Read more