Homeindia

DH Evening Brief: Rescue work in Uttarkashi tunnel collapse hits repeated hurdles; Stone pelting in Rajasthan's Sikar amid voting

Here are the top stories this evening.
Last Updated 25 November 2023, 11:57 IST

Uttarkashi tunnel collapse: Impatience growing among trapped men, kin as rescue work hits repeated hurdles

[object Object]

The communication between the trapped workers and their relatives is facilitated by a communication system set up through a six-inch wide pipe. Read more

Rajasthan polls: Police says no hindrance to voting amid stone pelting in Sikar

[object Object]

Stone pelting has been reported from the Fatehpur Shekhawati area in Sikar Assembly seat in Rajasthan and heavy police has been deployed to control the situation. Read more

Soumya Vishwanathan murder case: Four convicts sentenced to life imprisonment

[object Object]

A court here on Saturday sentenced four convicts to life imprisonment for killing TV journalist Soumya Vishwanathan in 2008 while the fifth convict was sent to three years in jail. Read more

BJP accuses Rahul Gandhi of poll code violation with his X post, seeks EC's action

[object Object]

The BJP on Saturday accused Rahul Gandhi of violating poll guidelines with his post on X on the day of the Rajasthan assembly polls and urged the Election Commission to seek suspension of the Congress leader's social media account and initiate other actions against him. Read more

PM Modi undertakes sortie on Tejas aircraft, calls experience 'incredibly enriching'

[object Object]

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday undertook a sortie on the Tejas aircraft and said the experience has bolstered his confidence in the country's indigenous capabilities. Read more

Large number of people pay last respects to slain Captain Pranjal in Bengaluru

[object Object]

11 killed in Karachi shopping mall blaze, several feared trapped

[object Object]

A massive fire tore through a shopping mall in Pakistan's Karachi city on Saturday, killing at least 11 people and injuring six, officials said. Read more

In West Bank, cheers and worries after prisoners are released

[object Object]

It was the moment the crowd outside the gates of Ofer prison just outside the West Bank city of Ramallah had awaited for hours: A large white bus carrying Palestinian prisoners and detainees exited the prison gates and made its way through the crowd around 8 p.m. Friday. Read more

(Published 25 November 2023, 11:57 IST)
India NewsWorld news

