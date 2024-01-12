DH Evening Brief: Retail inflation rises to 4-month high of 5.69% in Dec; Israel slams 'grossly distorted' genocide claims in ICJ

Retail inflation rises to 4-month high of 5.69% in December
Retail inflation inched up marginally to a 4-month high of 5.69 per cent in December 2023, mainly on account of higher food prices, according to official data released on Friday.
Israel slams 'grossly distorted' genocide charges in ICJ, calls for dismissal of case
Israel on Friday rejected as false and "grossly distorted" accusations brought by South Africa at the UN's top court that its military operation in Gaza is a state-led genocide campaign against the Palestinian population.
Men who assaulted interfaith couple in Karnataka charged with gang-rape
Seven men who allegedly barged into a hotel room and attacked an interfaith couple during their stay in this district have been charged with gang-rape after the victim complained that she was sexually assaulted by them, police said on Friday.
Sharp IT stocks rally lifts markets to new lifetime high; Sensex soars nearly 850 pts
Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty surged over 1 per cent to hit their fresh all-time highs on Friday, driven by a stellar rally in IT stocks after TCS and Infosys reported better-than-expected financial results.
Myanmar junta confirms 'temporary ceasefire' agreed with northern rebel alliance
Myanmar's ruling military on Friday confirmed it had agreed to a "temporary ceasefire" with an alliance of ethnic minority armies at a China-mediated meeting.
PM Modi inaugurates Atal Setu, India's longest bridge
The much-awaited engineering marvel - the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link - the longest sea bridge in India, was dedicated to the nation by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday.
Wreckage of IAF's AN-32 aircraft traced in Bay of Bengal more than 7 years after it went missing
The wreckage of a transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) has been located at the depth of around 3.4 km in the Bay of Bengal, nearly seven-and-a-half years after the plane with 29 personnel on board went missing.
Attack on ED team: Two arrested in Bengal, sent to police custody
Two persons were arrested on Friday in connection with the attack on an Enforcement Directorate (ED) team during a raid at the house of TMC leader Shajahan Seikh in Sandeshkhali last week, police said.
Chicken pieces in veg meal: Air India faces flak for 'hurting sentiments'
Air India has landed in trouble for serving chicken pieces in a veg meal to a flier travelling on a Calicut-Mumbai flight.
India-Maldives Row | Coercive diplomacy often backfires
Unless there was a deep-rooted controversy which ordinary mortals cannot fathom, it may not have been Prime Minister Modi's intention to pitch Lakshadweep tourism against that of the Maldives.