Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole courted fresh controversy after he asked OBC voters in Akola district if they would vote for the BJP who calls them "kutta" (dog).
An alleged bomb threat issued to a private matriculation school in Moolapalayam, a suburb of Erode, triggered panic among parents and children on Tuesday, police said.
Minister Zameer Ahmed who kicked up a controversy for making alleged "racist remarks" against former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy has said that he had been the JD(S) leader as "Kariyanna with love for long time."
Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Priyanka Chaturvedi on Tuesday raised questions about Gautam Adani's involvement in BJP forming the government in Maharashtra, citing "an interview given to a digital platform by a senior minister in the cabinet."
The Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) has denied claims that it extends reservation on religious grounds to Muslim candidates in admissions and recruitment, asserting that it has no such system in place.
BJP leader and former Union minister Raosaheb Danve kicked up controversy quite literally by hitting a person with his leg when the latter tried to get into the frame while he was being photographed.
The Mumbai Police on Tuesday arrested a lawyer from Chhattisgarh's capital Raipur in connection with a death threat issued to Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan last week, an official said.
Premier India pacer Mohammed Shami will make his much-anticipated return to competitive cricket after a hiatus of nearly a year through Bengal's Ranji Trophy match against Madhya Pradesh in Indore from Wednesday, announced Cricket Association of Bengal.
Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud, who retired on November 10, recently posed a curious question to an Artificial Intelligence (AI) lawyer at the Supreme Court's National Judicial Museum and Archive (NJMA): "Is the death penalty constitutional in India?" The AI lawyer promptly replied that the death penalty is indeed constitutional, reserved for the 'rarest of rare' cases as determined by the apex court.
Thirty-five people were killed and 43 others injured when a 62-year old man rammed his car into a crowd in China's Zhuhai City on Monday, official media reported on Tuesday.