DH Evening Brief: Retail inflation eases to four-month low of 4.87% in October; Former UK PM David Cameron returns as foreign secretary

Retail inflation eases to four-month low of 4.87% in October
The retail inflation eased to a four-month low of 4.87 per cent in October, mainly due to cooling prices of food items, government data showed on Monday.
Former UK PM David Cameron returns as foreign secretary
Former British leader David Cameron was named as the country's new Foreign Secretary on Monday, in a surprise appointment made by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak as he reshuffled his top team.
MHA bans nine Meitei extremist groups mostly operational in Manipur
The Centre on Monday banned seven Meiti extremist groups and four of its affiliates, which included two political wings and two armed wings, for five years on charges of engaging in anti-India activities that challenges the country's sovereignty and integrity and attacking and killing security forces and civilians.
Centre's free ration scheme for over 80 crore people to be extended for next five years: PM Modi
Centre's free ration scheme, covering 80 crore poor people, will continue for five more years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Monday.
UK PM Sunak names James Cleverly as interior minister after Suella Braverman sacked
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's office named James Cleverly, the former foreign minister, as the country's new interior minister on Monday, after the previous incumbent Suella Braverman was sacked.
Those behind Kanhaiya Lal murder are 'BJP people': Rajasthan CM Gehlot
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has claimed that those behind Udaipur tailor Kanhaiya Lal's murder last year were 'BJP people', who had been freed from police detention days before the incident under the party's pressure.
Explained | Why is South Asia the global hotspot of pollution?
Toxic levels of air pollution are disrupting the lives of millions of people in South Asia forcing closure of schools, impacting sporting events and leaving governments urging people to stay in doors to avoid health problems.
China on alert for Covid relapse
Chinese experts have sounded an alert about the relapse of Covid-19 infections during the current winter season and asked elderly and vulnerable populations to get vaccinated.
West Bengal simmers after TMC leader shot dead, assailant lynched
A local Trinamool Congress leader was shot dead at Joynagar in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district on Monday morning, which led to the lynching of an alleged assailant by a mob, police said.
Enjoy 'Tiger 3' without putting others at risk: Salman Khan on fans bursting firecrackers inside theatre
Salman Khan in a still from Bollywood movie Tiger 3.
Credit: Instagram/@yrf
Superstar Salman Khan on Monday urged fans to enjoy his Diwali release 'Tiger 3' without putting people at risk after videos of viewers bursting firecrackers inside a movie theatre during the screening of the film went viral on social media.
