DH Evening Brief: Revanth Reddy picked as new Telangana CM; Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena chief shot dead in Jaipur

Revanth Reddy picked as Telangana CM, oath-taking on December 7
Telangana Congress chief A Revanth Reddy will be the new chief minister of the state.
Announcing the decision at the party headquarters here on Tuesday, AICC general secretary K C Venugopal said the swearing-in will take place on December 7 in Hyderabad.
Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena chief Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi shot dead in Jaipur
Right-wing group Shri Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena's president Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi was shot dead in the living room of his house here on Tuesday by three armed men, one of whom was also killed in retaliatory firing, police said.
BJP only winning elections in 'gaumutra states': DMK MP sparks row
A DMK MP in Lok Sabha sparked a controversy on Tuesday by describing Hindi heartland states as "gaumutra states", and said the BJP can win elections only there and not in south India.
Cash-for-kidney 'scam': Health Ministry starts probe into allegations against Indraprastha Apollo hospital
The National Organ and Tissue Transplantation Organisation (NOTTO) under the Union Health Ministry has ordered an inquiry into allegations of cash-for-kidney scam against Indraprastha Apollo hospital, official sources said Tuesday.
Aamir Khan rescued after being stuck for 24 hours without water, power in Chennai
Aamir Khan was seen with celebrity couple Vishnu Vishal and Jwala Gutta, along with other locals as they were being safely evacuated and shifted to a safe location.
Congress reschedules I.N.D.I.A bloc chiefs' meet to a 'date convenient for all'
Burning its finger with its unilateral decision to call an I.N.D.I.A meeting, the Congress has done the damage control by announcing that top Opposition leaders will converge in Delhi in the third week of December at a "date convenient to all" while converting its scheduled meeting on Wednesday to that of Parliamentary floor leaders.
Lalduhoma-led new government in Mizoram to take oath on December 8
The Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) government led by Lalduhoma in Mizoram will take oath on December 8 at Aizawl.
Over 294 kidnapping cases daily in India, highest in UP: NCRB
More than 1 lakh kidnapping and abduction cases were registered across India in 2022, an average of over 294 daily or more than 12 every hour, with the maximum FIRs being lodged in Uttar Pradesh, according to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data.
Stock markets hit new record highs; Sensex breaches 69K-mark, Nifty eyes 21K level
Benchmark stock indices Sensex and Nifty settled at new peaks on Tuesday, rallying for the sixth straight session amid massive buying in power and utility sector shares.
India's per capita emissions less than half of global average in 2022: Report
India's per capita carbon dioxide emissions rose by around five per cent in 2022 to reach 2 tonnes but these were still less than half of the global average, according to a report released here on Tuesday.