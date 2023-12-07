DH Evening Brief: Revanth Reddy's era begins in Telangana after swearing-in; FBI chief to visit India after foiled 'assassination' plot

Congress' Revanth Reddy's era begins in Telangana, takes oath as CM along with 11 cabinet colleagues
After taking the oath, addressing the huge gathering, Revanth Reddy vowed to deliver people's governance and the people had freed Telangana from the shackles of misrule of the last one decade.
FBI chief to visit India next week after US raised foiled murder plot
FBI Director Christopher Wray will visit India next week, officials said, days after Washington accused an Indian government official of directing an unsuccessful plot to assassinate a Sikh separatist on American soil.
BJP MP Bidhuri expresses regret over remarks against BSP's Danish Ali
Bidhuri had used some objectionable comments to target Ali, who was accused by several BJP leaders of using derogatory words against Prime Minister Narendra Modi to provoke the South Delhi MP.
'What is govt doing to ensure an impermeable border,' SC asks Centre on illegal immigration
Hearing a clutch of petitions challenging the constitutional validity of Section 6A of the Citizenship Act relating to illegal immigrants in Assam, a five-judge bench led by the Chief Justice of India (CJI) D Y Chandrachud also sought a response from West Bengal on illegal immigration.
No question of ‘equitable treatment’ to US, Canada allegations on Khalistani operatives: Jaishankar in Rajya Sabha
Jaishankar's remarks came in Rajya Sabha during Question Hour when CPI(M) MP John Brittas asked whether it was a fact that there is "no equitable treatment" of the US and Canada on the issue and sought details about the status of the charges levelled in the US while referring to media reports on the issue.
Negative review for 'Animal' in Rajya Sabha; Cong MP calls film 'disease' to society
Raising the issue during Zero Hour, the MP said her daughter and her college friends had gone to watch the movie but walked out halfway crying due to the 'violence and misogyny' in the movie, which has created ripples in the box office.
Inundation: Situation remains grim in parts of Chennai, suburbs
Parts of the city and its suburbs in adjoining districts remained water-logged on Thursday, days after Cyclone Michuang brought torrential downpour, paralysing life in the metropolis and its surrounding areas.
Retired soldiers file PIL in Karnataka HC, challenge promise of 'freebies' by political parties
Four retired military personnel have filed a public interest litigation (PIL) in the High Court of Karnataka challenging the announcement of “freebies” by political parties in the run up to the elections calling it “cash for votes”.
Tejas LCA to be exported? India eyes deal with Nigeria, others
Despite a set back in its first endeavour, India is in talks with at least three nations – Nigeria being the latest – for exporting the home-grown combat aircraft Tejas LCA Mk-1, top officials of the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited said here on Thursday.
What states lose when BJP wins
After these elections, the Modi juggernaut seems unstoppable. But those who care for India’s diversity, and feel ashamed of the intimidation of minorities cannot afford to give up and allow ‘New India that is Bharat’ to erase the India of the Constitution.