<h2>Rubio invites PM Modi to White House on behalf of US President Donald Trump<br></h2>.<p>US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Saturday extended an invite to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit the White House in near future.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/rubio-invites-pm-modi-to-white-house-on-behalf-of-us-president-donald-trump-4013638">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Third hike: Petrol price increases by 87 paise, diesel by 91 paise</h2>.<p>Prices of petrol and diesel rise again by 87 paise and 91 paise respectively, on Saturday.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/third-hike-petrol-price-increases-by-87-paise-diesel-by-91-paise-4013317">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Vinesh Phogat vs WFI: Wrestler gets big relief from Delhi HC ahead of Asian Games trials<br></h2>.<p>On May 18, a single-judge bench of the court had refused to give Phogat an immediate relief on the issue of her participation in the selection trials.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/other-sports/vinesh-phogat-vs-wfi-wrestler-gets-big-relief-from-delhi-hc-ahead-of-asian-games-trials-4013731">Read more</a></p>.<h2>What do the new US immigration laws mean for Indians?<br></h2>.<p>The Donald Trump administration announced a sweeping reversal of a practice that has been in place for over half a century on Friday with regards to applying for Green Card.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/us/what-does-the-new-us-immigration-laws-mean-for-indians-4013449-4013449">Read more</a></p>.<h2>West Bengal: Security tightened at 'jhalmuri' stall, which PM visited, after owner gets death threats<br></h2>.<p>Security has been stepped up at the 'jhalmuri' stall, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited during his campaign for the West Bengal election last month, after its owner allegedly received death threats, police said on Saturday.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/west-bengal/west-bengal-security-tightened-at-jhalmuri-stall-which-pm-visited-after-owner-gets-death-threats-4013649">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Stray dog menace: Woman injured in attack by pack in Bengaluru<br></h2>.<p>The attack took place when the student was walking along a residential road on her way home.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/stray-dog-menace-woman-attacked-by-pack-in-bengaluru-4013734">Read more </a></p>.<h2>Coal mine gas explosion in China kills 90; more than 200 rescued<br></h2>.<p>Chinese President Xi Jinping has issued instructions for a comprehensive rescue operation and treatment of the injured.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/china/coal-mine-gas-explosion-in-china-kills-90-more-than-200-rescued-4013584">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah lays foundation stone for 80K+ capacity Int'l Cricket stadium in Anekal; All you need to know<br></h2>.<p>The 80,000-seating capacity stadium project is being taken up by the Karnataka Housing Board (KHB) at a budget of Rs 950 crore.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/karnataka-cm-siddaramaiah-lays-foundation-stone-for-80k-capacity-intl-cricket-stadium-in-anekal-all-you-need-to-know-4013641">Read more</a></p>.<h2>This silent, invisible monitor in homes, offices is robbing people off privacy — and it's not camera<br></h2>.<p>It raises the danger of wi-fi becoming a quiet, invisible surveillance system, warned the lead professor of the German study.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/lifestyle/this-silent-invisible-monitor-in-homes-offices-is-robbing-people-off-privacy-and-its-not-camera-4013550">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'India’s defence preparedness now whole-of-nation approach': CDS Anil Chauhan<br></h2>.<p>The CDS said future wars would increasingly become 'multi-domain' in nature, involving the simultaneous integration of land, sea, air, cyber, space and cognitive warfare capabilities.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/maharashtra/indias-defence-preparedness-now-a-whole-of-nation-approach-cds-anil-chauhan-4013652">Read more</a></p>