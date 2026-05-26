<h2>Deal with Iran could take days': Marco Rubio rules out quick end to war</h2>.<p>U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Tuesday that negotiating a deal with Iran could "take a few days", quashing hopes for an imminent end to the conflict after U.S. forces conducted what Washington called defensive strikes in southern Iran.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/middle-east/deal-with-iran-could-take-days-marco-rubio-rules-out-quick-end-to-war-4016635">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Modi govt sets up High-Level Committee to study illegal immigration-driven demography change</h2>.<p>The Modi Government on Tuesday set up the High-Level Committee on Demographic Changes (HLCDC) headed by Justice (retired) Prakash Prabhakar Naolekar to undertake a "scientific study" of such changes that arise out of illegal immigration, irregular population mobility and administrative laxity and recommend appropriate measures to tackle it.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/modi-govt-sets-up-high-level-committee-to-study-illegal-immigration-driven-demography-change-4016763">Read more</a></p>.<h2>CBSE OSM row: After student’s 'not my answer sheet' post, board admits blunder and sends 'correct copy'</h2>.<p>Amid widespread concerns over the newly introduced On-Screen Marking (OSM) system, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has publicly admitted that some students were initially sent and evaluated against incorrect answer sheets.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/education/cbse-osm-row-after-students-not-my-answer-sheet-post-board-admits-blunder-and-sends-correct-copy-4016347">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Another jolt to AIADMK as fourth MLA resigns, set to join TVK</h2>.<p>There seems to be no respite from troubles for the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), as another of its legislator resigned on Tuesday and is set to join TVK.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/tamil-nadu/another-jolt-to-aiadmk-as-fourth-mla-esakki-subaya-resigns-set-to-join-tvk-4016420">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Not Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif, but army chief: Donald Trump's Abraham Accords invite mentions Asim Munir</h2>.<p>United States President Donald Trump on Monday called on more Arab and Muslim nations to sign on to the Abraham Accords, brokered during his first term in office and aimed at normalising ties between those states and Israel.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/pakistan/not-pakistan-pm-shehbaz-sharif-but-army-chief-donald-trumps-abraham-accords-invite-mentions-asim-munir-4016287">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Eye on China: Quad ramps up Indo-Pacific surveillance, critical mineral cooperation</h2>.<p>The Quad grouping on Tuesday expanded cooperation in critical minerals and energy while unveiling new measures to boost maritime surveillance and port infrastructure across the Indo-Pacific against the backdrop of China's growing military posturing in the region.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/eye-on-china-quad-ramps-up-indo-pacific-surveillance-critical-mineral-cooperation-4016448">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Rs 110/ltr petrol shock! Why Bengaluru delivery workers are barely taking home Rs 500 a day</h2>.<p>Gig workers in the city are having trouble reaching out to representatives of their online aggregator platforms with grievances about the impact that the staggered hike in petrol price has had on their income.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/rs-110ltr-petrol-shock-why-bengaluru-delivery-workers-are-barely-taking-home-rs-500-a-day-4016339">Read more</a></p>.<h2>How Taiwan overtook India to become world's fifth-largest stock market</h2>.<p>Taiwan overtook India in stock market value, powered mainly by a breakneck rally in the world’s largest chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/business/markets/how-taiwan-overtook-india-to-become-worlds-fifth-largest-stock-market-4016355">Read more</a></p>.<h2>DH Interview | Ram Charan complemented me on how I approached the role in 'Mirzapur', says Divyenndu</h2>.<p>Divyenndu, who is known for playing Munna Tripathi in Mirzapur, and was most recently seen in the Netflix webseries Glory, shares nuances of his character in Peddi. The versatile actor is famous for playing intense characters that have several layers to them. <br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/entertainment/dh-interview-ram-charan-complemented-me-on-how-i-approached-the-role-in-mirzapur-says-divyenndu-4016640">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Iniyan Panneerselvam wins double gold at Commonwealth Chess Championship</h2>.<p>Grandmaster Iniyan Panneerselvam clinched double gold after winning both the Rapid and Blitz titles at the Commonwealth Chess Championship in Sri Lanka.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/other-sports/iniyan-panneerselvam-wins-double-gold-at-commonwealth-chess-championship-4016622">Read more</a></p>