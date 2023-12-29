JOIN US
Home

DH Evening Brief: Russia unleashes 'biggest' air attack on Ukraine; Lalan Singh resigns as JD(U) President

Here are the top stories this evening.
Last Updated 29 December 2023, 13:34 IST

Russia unleashes 'biggest' air attack on Ukraine, launches 158 drones & missiles

Russia targeted Ukraine with 158 drones and missiles overnight in its biggest air attack since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, targeting critical infrastructure, industry and military facilities, the Ukrainian military said.

Read more

Lalan Singh resigns as JD(U) President; Nitish Kumar set to take over

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was elected Janata Dal (United) president at the party's national executive meeting here on Friday, with incumbent Lalan Singh stepping down and proposing his name, party leader K C Tyagi said.

Read more

Centre signs peace pact with ULFA; Amit Shah says big day for Assam

The pro-talks faction of the United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA) on Friday signed a peace accord with the central and Assam governments, agreeing to shun violence, disband the organisation and join the democratic process. Read more

Blast near Israel embassy: Delhi Police finds 'crucial proof' of conspiracy, to register FIR

After three days of investigation into the blast near the Israeli Embassy here, the Delhi Police is planning to register an FIR as they have found 'crucial evidence' pointing to a conspiracy to threaten the envoy, sources said on Friday.

Read more

Tribals, Dalits in Jharkhand will be eligible for pension on turning 50

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Friday announced that tribals and Dalits in the state will be eligible for pension benefits on reaching the age of 50 years.

Read more

JNU wall sprayed with 'Rebuild Babri Masjid' message ahead of mega Ram Temple consecration in January

The walls of Jawaharlal Nehru University were sprayed with messages calling for reconstruction of Babri Masjid ahead of mega Ram Temple consecration ceremony scheduled in January 22.

Read more

Dhankhar declines Kejriwal's request to make Raghav Chadha AAP leader in RS

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar has turned down AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal's request to appoint Raghav Chadha as the party's interim leader in the Upper House of Parliament.

Read more

'Mukut', bow and arrow: New Ayodhya station full of religious symbols

Topped with a 'shikhar' style dome and bow and arrow peculiar to Lord Ram, the new railway station in Ayodhya, which is set to be inaugurated on Saturday, has all the trappings of a temple.

Read more

Watch: UP civic body meet turns into 'Fight Club', Akhilesh slams BJP over viral video

A video of a municipal council meeting in Uttar Pradesh turning 'awry' as members engaged in a reckless brawl has gone viral.

Read more

Security cover of 95 witnesses, lawyer, retired judge connected to Gujarat riot cases withdrawn

The Gujarat government has withdrawn security cover of 95 witnesses on the recommendations of the Witness Protection Cell of the Supreme Court appointed Special Investigation Team probing the 2002 Godhra train carnage and subsequent riot cases.

Read more

(Published 29 December 2023, 13:34 IST)
