<h2>'One crore Indians living there': India seeks early end to West Asia conflict through dialogue & diplomacy</h2>.<p>The Ministry of External Affairs, reacting to the ongoing West Asia conflict said that the developments evoke "great anxiety" for India being a proximate neighbour. It also expressed concern for the one crore Indians living in the Gulf region, apart from the uncertainty looming over trade and supply chains.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/many-lives-lost-india-seeks-early-end-to-west-asia-conflict-through-dialogue-3918748">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'India must be morally clear': Rahul Gandhi slams PM Modi's 'silence' on Khamenei's assassination</h2>.<p>Warning that hostilities in West Asia is heading towards “wider conflict”, top Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said India must be "morally clear" and should have the "courage to speak" in defence of international law, as he questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi whether he supported the assassination of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei as a way to define the world order.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/india-must-be-morally-clear-rahul-gandhi-slams-pm-modis-silence-on-khameneis-assassination-3918569">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'Cannot guarantee safety': US Embassy tells citizens in Israel 'to make own plans'</h2>.<p>The US Embassy in Israel has said that it is "not in a position" to evacuate American citizens and provided options for those who wish to depart with zero guarantees of safety. In an advisory, the Embassy directed all government employees and family members to take shelter at safe places until further notice.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/middle-east/cannot-guarantee-safety-us-embassy-tells-citizens-in-israel-to-make-own-plans-3918495">Read more</a></p>.<h2>When a young Ayatollah walked Kashmir: Retracing Khamenei’s visit and the Valley’s Iran link</h2>.<p>More than four decades before he became the supreme leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Ayatollah Ali Hosseini Khamenei made a brief but historically noted visit to the Kashmir Valley in the early 1980s — a visit that survives in local memory as a rare moment of religious outreach and symbolic resonance in the region’s complex sectarian tapestry.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/jammu-and-kashmir/when-a-young-ayatollah-walked-kashmir-retracing-khameneis-visit-and-the-valleys-iran-link-3918570">Read more</a></p>.<h2>We attacked because or else Iran's nuclear programme would have been 'immune within months': Netanyahu</h2>.<p>Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said that Israel and the US struck Iran because Tehran had restarted its nuclear programme and it would have gone “immune within months”.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/middle-east/we-attacked-because-irans-nuclear-programme-would-have-been-immune-within-months-netanyahu-3918589">Read more</a></p>.<h2>West Asia crisis: Donald Trump makes rapid U-turn, says 'boots on the ground only if necessary'</h2>.<p>Amid the escalating tension in West Asia with the United States trading attacks with Iran, President Donald Trump has said "boots on the ground" may not be necessary. In an interview, Trump said there will soon be retaliation for the attack on the US Embassy in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and for the deaths of US troops. Six US troops have been killed in action so far, as of Monday.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/us/west-asia-crisis-donald-trump-shifts-stance-says-boots-on-the-ground-only-if-necessary-3918434">Read more</a></p>.<h2>West Asia crisis | Air India plane arrives in Delhi with 149 passengers from Dubai</h2>.<p>The escalating conflict in West Asia after US-Israel strikes on Iran on February 28 and the subsequent closure of airspace in the region have triggered widespread disruption in international flight operations, affecting airports in India, West Asia and Gulf countries.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/middle-east-west-asia-crisis-flight-disruptions-continue-delhi-airport-sees-cancellations-check-the-latest-here-air-india-express-indigo-and-spicejet-to-operates-some-flights-3918332">Read more</a></p>.<h2>BJP nominates Bihar party chief Nitin Nabin for Rajya Sabha, drops 5 sitting MPs</h2>.<p>BJP president Nitin Nabin is all set to enter Rajya Sabha with the party on Tuesday announcing his candidate for Upper House from Bihar even as it dropped five sitting MPs in three states while retaining one.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/india/bjp-nominates-bihar-party-chief-nitin-nabin-for-rajya-sabha-drops-5-sitting-mps-3918635">Read more</a></p>.<h2>West Asia crisis: 42 flights cancelled at Bengaluru airport</h2>.<p>A total of 42 flights were cancelled at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) on Tuesday, until 3 pm, due to airspace restrictions in West Asia.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/west-asia-crisis-42-flights-cancelled-at-bengaluru-airport-3918419">Read more</a></p>.<h2>India’s risks in the Iran conflict go way beyond oil</h2>.<p>Past conflicts in the Middle East typically hit India at the gas station. This time, the risks transcend oil, threatening everything from smartphone exports to New Delhi’s fragile finances.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/opinion/indias-risks-in-the-iran-conflict-go-way-beyond-oil-3918574">Read more</a></p>.<h2>IPL 2026 | It's official! RCB to play five home matches at Chinnaswamy Stadium</h2>.<p>The Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are all set to return to the M Chinnaswamy Stadium with the franchise confirming on Tuesday (March 3) that with five of their home games including the lung opener will be held in Bengaluru.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/cricket/ipl-2026-its-official-rcb-to-play-five-home-matches-at-chinnaswamy-stadium-3918678">Read more</a></p>