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DH Evening Brief | Satheesan announces Kerala Cabinet ahead of swearing-in; Govt raises SC judges strength from 33 to 37 by ordinance

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Last Updated : 17 May 2026, 13:48 IST
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Published 17 May 2026, 13:48 IST
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