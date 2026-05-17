<h2>Satheesan announces Kerala Cabinet ahead of swearing-in ceremony</h2>.<p>He said senior leaders Ramesh Chennithala, K Muraleedharan and Sunny Joseph would be inducted as ministers.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/kerala/vd-satheesan-announces-kerala-cabinet-ahead-of-swearing-in-ceremony-4006276">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Govt raises Supreme Court judges strength from 33 to 37 by ordinance<br></h2>.<p>The Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Ordinance 2026 was signed by President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday, according to the notification published in the official gazette.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/govt-raises-supreme-court-judges-strength-from-33-to-37-by-ordinance-4006151">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Explainer | CBSE's three-language formula for Class 9: What does it mean, what changes?<br></h2>.<p>The formula was first proposed by the Education Commission (1964-66), officially known as the Kothari Commission.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/education/explainer-cbses-three-language-formula-for-class-9-what-does-it-mean-what-changes-4006165">Read more </a></p>.<h2>Amid concerns, Ministry of Education says on-screen marking foolproof, international norm</h2>.<p>According to officials, the decision has been taken to ease the anxiety of students. They, however, maintained that the OSM is foolproof and a norm followed internationally to conduct transparent evaluation.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/amid-concerns-ministry-of-education-says-on-screen-marking-foolproof-international-norm-4006091">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Plagued with self-esteem issues, Lashkar terrorist halts mission to get hair transplant<br></h2>.<p>Mohammed Usman Jatt, alias 'Chinese', told interrogators that he found life in Kashmir completely different from what he had been tutored in terrorist training camps and went for hairline restoration in Srinagar after learning about it from a shop owner.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/jammu-and-kashmir/plagued-with-self-esteem-issues-lashkar-terrorist-halts-mission-to-get-hair-transplant-4006153">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Jammu and Kashmir's 'invisible MLAs': Voted into power, but struggling to govern</h2>.<p>When voters in Jammu and Kashmir turned out in large numbers during the 2024 Assembly elections, many saw it as a return to democratic politics after years of central rule following the revocation of the special status of the erstwhile state.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/jammu-and-kashmir/jammu-and-kashmirs-invisible-mlas-voted-into-power-but-struggling-to-govern-4006129">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'Vibrant Democracy': India trashes allegations on declining minority rights, media freedom<br></h2>.<p>India has flatly rejected allegations of declining media freedom and erosion of religious and minority rights, asserting that the country is a "vibrant democracy" that guarantees free speech to all.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/vibrant-democracy-india-trashes-allegations-on-declining-minority-rights-media-freedom-4006088">Read more</a></p>.<h2>At UN, India flags concerns over targeting of vessels in Strait of Hormuz</h2>.<p>India's Permanent Representative to the UN Parvathaneni Harish stated that international law governing safe passage must be 'fully respected'.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/at-un-india-flags-concerns-over-targeting-of-vessels-in-strait-of-hormuz-4005990">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Maharashtra's Gadchiroli declared Naxal-free after five Naxals surrender, eight Maoists arrested<br></h2>.<p>The surrendered cadres collectively carried a bounty of Rs 38 lakh.</p>.<h2>'Doomsday': Meta employee reveals mood on eve of layoffs; claims people stuffed bags with snacks</h2>.<p>In a stunning revelation, a former Meta employee has said that workers at the tech giant stuffed goodies in their bags on the eve of the first major layoff at the company.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/trending-now/doomsday-meta-employee-reveals-mood-on-eve-of-layoffs-claims-people-stuffed-bags-with-snacks-4006105">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'Why aren't you dismissing the Education Minister': Rahul Gandhi continues to slam PM Modi over NEET-UG 2026 paper leak row</h2>.<p>Rahul Gandhi asked the Prime Minister why are paper leaks happening repeatedly and why wasn't he not dismissing the Education Minister.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/why-arent-you-dismissing-the-education-minister-rahul-gandhi-continues-to-slam-pm-modi-over-neet-ug-2026-paper-leak-row-4006104">Read more</a></p>