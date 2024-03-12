JOIN US
Home

DH Evening Brief | SBI sends all electoral bond data to EC a day after SC rap; Congress releases 2nd list of candidates for Lok Sabha polls

Here are the top stories this evening.
Last Updated 12 March 2024, 13:50 IST

SBI sends all electoral bond data to Election Commission, a day after Supreme Court rap

The Supreme Court on Monday ordered SBI to disclose the details of electoral bonds to the Election Commission by close of business hours on March 12.

Read more

Congress' 2nd list: Gaurav Gogoi, Nakul Nath, Vaibhav Gehlot among 43 Lok Sabha candidates

Gaurav Gogoi, the incumbent MP from Assam's Kaliabor constituency, will be contesting from the Jorhat constituency in the state. Nakul Nath, the son of former Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath and current MP from Chhindwara, will be contesting from the same constituency. Additionally, Vaibhav Gehlot, the son of former Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, will be contesting from Jalore.

Read more

Saini's choice as CM underlines BJP's concerted effort to consolidate OBC votes in Haryana and beyond

The BJP's decision to have a second OBC leader - Nayab Singh Saini - join its rank of 12 chief ministers marks its determined push to consolidate the community's votes and blunt the opposition's attempt to weaken its support base ahead of Lok Sabha elections.

Read more

Pokhran witness to trinity of India's 'aatmanirbharta', belief and self-pride, says PM Modi at Bharat Shakti

The integrated tri-service firepower and manoeuvre exercise was held for about 50 minutes at the Pokhran field firing range where India showcased the prowess of its indigenous defence equipment.

Read more

Retail inflation at 5.09% in February, almost unchanged from January

According to the data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO), retail inflation in the food basket was at 8.66 per cent in February, marginally up from 8.3 per cent in the previous month.

Read more

Anti-CAA protests in Assam; effigies of PM Modi, Amit Shah burnt

Protests against the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) erupted across Assam on Tuesday with effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and copies of the law being burnt.

Read more

IAF's Tejas crashes in Jaisalmer as PM Modi watches Bharat Shakti nearby

Even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasised on India’s self-reliance in defence manufacturing while addressing the ‘Bharat Shakti’ programme in Pokhran in Rajasthan today, a Tejas aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed during an operational training sortie, about 100 km away.

Read more

IUML moves Supreme Court to stay Citizenship (Amendment) Rules 2024

Kerala's Indian Union Muslim League and others on Tuesday filed a plea in the Supreme Court seeking a direction to stay the implementation of Citizenship Amendment Rules, 2024 notified on March 11, 2024.

Read more

Dearness allowance hiked for government employees in Karnataka ahead of Lok Sabha elections

Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday hiked the dearness allowance (DA) for state government employees from 38.75 per cent to 42.5 per cent of their basic pay. This will apply to pensioners as well.

Read more

Rishabh Pant all set for comeback in IPL 2024 after being declared 'fit' by BCCI

The BCCI on Tuesday declared Rishabh Pant fit to play as a wicketkeeper-batter in the upcoming IPL, brightening his prospects of a national comeback in the T20 World Cup after suffering multiple injuries in a harrowing car crash 14 months ago.

Read more

(Published 12 March 2024, 13:50 IST)
India News

