<h2>Stray dogs case | Supreme Court allows euthanasia of rabid dogs to curb threat to human life</h2>.<p>In a significant decision, the Supreme Court on Tuesday allowed the authorities to carry out euthanasia of rabid and dangerous dogs to curb the threat to human life.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/stray-dogs-case-supreme-court-allows-euthanasia-of-rabid-dogs-to-curb-threat-to-human-life-4008301">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'Decided not to contest repoll as CM Suvendu promised special package to develop Falta': TMC's Jahangir Khan</h2>.<p>CM Suvendu Adhikari later claimed that Khan withdrew his candidacy and 'ran away' from the re-election as he knew he would not get any polling agents.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/west-bengal/decided-not-to-contest-repoll-as-cm-suvendu-promised-special-package-to-develop-falta-tmcs-jahangir-khan-4008356">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Bhopal dowry death: Twisha Sharma’s family alleges 'character assassination’, rejects drug use claims</h2>.<p>Twisha was found hanging at her marital home in Bhopal's Katara Hills area on May 12, just months after her December 2025 marriage to Samarth, whom she met on a dating app in 2024.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/madhya-pradesh/bhopal-dowry-death-twisha-sharmas-family-alleges-character-assassination-on-drug-use-claims-4008508">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Press briefing becomes new flashpoint amid PM's foreign tour, Congress slams Modi with Rahul Gandhi's list of 129</h2>.<p>Oslo-based journalist Helle Lyng's posts on ‘X’ had triggered questions over Modi not addressing the media during his Norway visit<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/press-briefing-becomes-new-flashpoint-amid-pms-foreign-tour-congress-slams-modi-with-rahul-gandhis-list-of-129-4008582">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'Voice of the unemployed': Who's behind the 'Cockroach Janata Party' with 1 lakh members in 3 days</h2>.<p>Are you unemployed, lazy, chronically online and can rant professionally? If the answer to the above questions is yes, then you can become a member of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), says the newly-launched party's official website.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/voice-of-the-unemployed-whos-behind-the-cockroach-janata-party-with-1-lakh-members-in-3-days-4008230">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Karnataka High Court restrains transport unions from going ahead with tomorrow's strike plan</h2>.<p>The High Court of Karnataka on Tuesday restrained the unions of State road transport corporation employees from going ahead with the strike on Wednesday, May 20.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/karnataka-high-court-restrains-transport-unions-from-going-ahead-with-tomorrows-strike-plan-newsalert-4008206">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'Portal functioning properly': CBSE denies technical glitches on re-evaluation window, students raise complaints</h2>.<p>The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) opened the re-evaluation and answer sheet access window for Class 12 students on Tuesday, May 19, amid mounting concerns surrounding the newly introduced On-Screen Marking (OSM) evaluation system.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/education/portal-functioning-properly-cbse-denies-technical-glitches-on-re-evaluation-window-students-raise-complaints-4008308">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Pant dropped for Afghanistan series, loses Test vice-captaincy to Rahul; Bumrah rested</h2>.<p>Wicketkeeper/batter Rishabh Pant was on Tuesday removed as vice-captain of the Indian Test squad for the upcoming one-off match against Afghanistan and dropped from the ODI line-up for the ensuing three-match series against the same opponents.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/pant-dropped-for-afghanistan-series-loses-test-vice-captaincy-to-rahul-bumrah-rested-4008562">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Bengaluru: Namma Metro’s Blue Line could become fully solar-powered corridor</h2>.<p>According to the study, the installation of solar panels on station rooftops, depot rooftops, station canopies and viaduct structures could generate enough electricity to offset the Blue Line’s yearly energy demand.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/bengaluru-namma-metros-blue-line-could-become-fully-solar-powered-corridor-4008370">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'No WFH': Sridhar Vembu explains why Zoho won't extend work from home after PM Modi's appeal</h2>.<p>A recent appeal made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging people to adopt work from home to save fuel amid Middle East crisis still remains unanswered, with the companies opting for wait and watch approach.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/no-wfh-sridhar-vembu-explains-why-zoho-wont-extend-work-from-home-after-pm-modis-appeal-4008398">Read more</a></p>