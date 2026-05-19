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DH Evening Brief | SC allows euthanasia of rabid dogs to curb threat to human life; TMC's Jahangir Khan withdraws from Falta repoll

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Last Updated : 19 May 2026, 13:13 IST
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Published 19 May 2026, 13:13 IST
India News

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