DH Evening Brief: SC declares AAP's Kuldeep Kumar as winner in Chandigarh mayoral poll, Maharashtra approves Bill to give 10% reservation to Marathas

Chandigarh mayoral poll: SC declares AAP's Kuldeep Kumar as winner, junks earlier result
The Supreme Court on Tuesday declared Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillor Kuldeep Kumar as elected to the post of mayor of Chandigarh after finding that the presiding officer deliberately defaced eight votes cast in his favour.
Maharashtra approves Bill to give 10% reservation to Marathas
After repeated demands and protests stretching to around half a century, the politically-dominant Maratha community in Maharashtra is set to get 10 per cent reservation in education and government jobs.
Rajya Sabha elections 2024: Sonia Gandhi elected unopposed from Rajasthan, Nadda wins from Gujarat
Top leaders Sonia Gandhi and JP Nadda were among 41 people who were elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday
SP gives ultimatum to Congress on seat-sharing, says it will go solo if offer of 17 seats not accepted
The electoral alliance between Congress and Samajwadi Party (SP) in Uttar Pradesh in the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls appeared to be on the brink after the latter threatened to walk out of the alliance
Rahul Gandhi a 'casteist': New petition in Jaipur court targets Congress leader over remarks on PM Modi's caste
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi may again face legal trouble as a petition has been filed in a Jaipur court, seeking action against him for his remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s caste.
Situation horrific in Sandeshkhali, there is complete lawlessness: Suvendu Adhikari
Senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, who arrived in Sandeshkhali in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district described the situation in the strife-torn area as 'horrific.'
SFI activists arrested for attempting to stage black flag protest against Kerala Governor
At least 12 activists of the Students' Federation of India (SFI) were arrested by police for their alleged attempt to wave black flags at the convoy of Governor Arif Mohammed Khan
IPL 2024 set for March 22 start, says league chairman Arun Dhumal
The much-anticipated Indian Premier League (IPL) is set to begin on March 22 and will be held entirely in the country despite the coinciding general elections, league chairman Arun Dhumal said.
Stock markets extend winning run to 6th day, Nifty scales fresh lifetime high
Benchmark Sensex spurted by 349 points while Nifty scaled a fresh lifetime high on the sixth straight day of gains on Tuesday, driven by buying in banking and select FMCG shares.
Navalny's widow Yulia urged EU not to recognise Russian presidential election
Yulia Navalnaya, the widow of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, called on the European Union not to recognise the results of the March Russian presidential election
