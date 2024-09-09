Home
DH Evening Brief | SC directs Bengal doctors to resume work by Tuesday; First mpox case confirmed in India

Here are the top stories this evening
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 09 September 2024, 13:36 IST

Join work in 2 days or else...: Supreme Court warns junior doctors protesting R G Kar rape-murder

The Supreme Court directed the R G Kar Medical College and Hospital, Kolkata's junior doctors, protesting against the rape and murder of 31-year-old PG medico to join work by Tuesday at 5 pm.

Mpox confirmed in man who travelled from country experiencing disease spread

A man who recently travelled from a country experiencing mpox transmission has tested positive for the disease, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday. Read more

Haryana Assembly Elections 2024 | AAP releases first list of 20 candidates

The Aam Aadmi Party released its first list of 20 candidates for the October 5 Haryana assembly polls, hinting at a roadblock in alliance talks with the Congress.

Delhi court sends AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan to 14-day judicial custody

A Delhi court on Monday sent Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Amanatullah Khan to judicial custody for 14 days in a money-laundering case.

Kolkata rape-murder case: Supreme Court expresses concern over absence of document for autopsy

The Supreme Court voiced concern over the absence of a key document that was needed for the postmortem of the medic raped and murdered at the R G Kar Medical College in Kolkata, and asked the CBI to investigate into it.

Day after Ajit Pawar claims to give up Baramati seat, Chhagan Bhujbal assures he will be contesting polls

A day after Ajit Pawar said Baramati should get a new MLA other than him, senior NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal asserted that the five-time Deputy Chief Minister will be contesting the ensuing Maharashtra Legislative Assembly polls.

Centre plans to use LNG for third of truck fleet in blow to diesel

Centre plans to have a third of its heavy duty long-haul trucking fleet fuelled by liquefied natural gas (LNG) instead of diesel in five to seven years to cut pollution, according to a draft policy from the federal oil ministry.

US Open 2024: Ruthless Jannik Sinner beats Taylor Fritz to win men's title

Jannik Sinner produced a brutal display of baseline power as he became the first Italian man to win the US Open with a 6-3, 6-4,7-5 win over American Taylor Fritz

Trend of strong FDI to accelerate in coming quarters: Experts

With FDI growing 47.8 per cent to $16.17 billion during April-June 2024, India is expected to see further acceleration in the inflow on account of a potential Fed rate cut

Trial begins over ‘Trump Train’ encounter with 2020 Biden campaign bus

Days before the 2020 election, supporters of President Donald Trump driving in vehicles festooned with flags as part of a so-called “Trump Train” surrounded a Biden-Harris campaign bus as it sped along a Texas interstate highway.

