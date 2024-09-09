DH Evening Brief | SC directs Bengal doctors to resume work by Tuesday; First mpox case confirmed in India

The Supreme Court directed the R G Kar Medical College and Hospital, Kolkata's junior doctors, protesting against the rape and murder of 31-year-old PG medico to join work by Tuesday at 5 pm.
A man who recently travelled from a country experiencing mpox transmission has tested positive for the disease, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday. Read more
The Aam Aadmi Party released its first list of 20 candidates for the October 5 Haryana assembly polls, hinting at a roadblock in alliance talks with the Congress.
A Delhi court on Monday sent Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Amanatullah Khan to judicial custody for 14 days in a money-laundering case.
The Supreme Court voiced concern over the absence of a key document that was needed for the postmortem of the medic raped and murdered at the R G Kar Medical College in Kolkata, and asked the CBI to investigate into it.
A day after Ajit Pawar said Baramati should get a new MLA other than him, senior NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal asserted that the five-time Deputy Chief Minister will be contesting the ensuing Maharashtra Legislative Assembly polls.
Centre plans to have a third of its heavy duty long-haul trucking fleet fuelled by liquefied natural gas (LNG) instead of diesel in five to seven years to cut pollution, according to a draft policy from the federal oil ministry.
Jannik Sinner produced a brutal display of baseline power as he became the first Italian man to win the US Open with a 6-3, 6-4,7-5 win over American Taylor Fritz
With FDI growing 47.8 per cent to $16.17 billion during April-June 2024, India is expected to see further acceleration in the inflow on account of a potential Fed rate cut
Days before the 2020 election, supporters of President Donald Trump driving in vehicles festooned with flags as part of a so-called “Trump Train” surrounded a Biden-Harris campaign bus as it sped along a Texas interstate highway.
