<h2>'No lessons learnt from previous incidents': Supreme Court to NTA on NEET paper leak, seeks response from Centre & agencies</h2>.<p>The Supreme Court on Monday expressed disappointment that the National Testing Agency (NTA) had failed to learn from previous instances of paper leaks. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/no-lessons-learnt-from-previous-incidents-supreme-court-to-nta-on-neet-paper-leak-seeks-response-from-centre-agencies-4015519">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'India cannot afford fear mongering': FM Nirmala Sitharaman hits out at critics for peddling pessimism amid West Asia crisis</h2>.<p>Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday emphasised on 3Fs — fuel, fertiliser and forex — underlining that the domestic economy continues to be resilient amid the ongoing West Asia crisis. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/india-cannot-afford-fear-mongering-fm-nirmala-sitharaman-urges-focus-on-fuel-fertiliser-forex-hits-out-at-critics-for-peddling-pessimism-amid-west-asia-crisis-4015185">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Padma awards 2026: Dharmendra, Uday Kotak, cricketer Harmanpreet Kaur among others honoured by President</h2>.<p>Actor Dharmendra has been conferred Padma Vibhushan posthumously by President Droupadi Murmu. His wife Hema Malini received the award. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/padma-awards-dharmendra-uday-kotak-among-others-honoured-4015473">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Petrol, diesel prices hiked by over Rs 2; fourth increase in less than two weeks</h2>.<p>Petrol and diesel prices were raised by Rs 2.61-Rs 2.71 per litre on Monday, marking the fourth increase in less than two weeks as State-owned fuel retailers continued to pass on rising international oil prices to consumers. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/petrol-diesel-prices-hike-by-rs-261-and-rs-271-per-litre-for-fourth-time-4014940">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'Don't take it sentimentally': CJI tells petitioner, SC turns down urgent hearing on plea for CBI probe into Cockroach Janta Party</h2>.<p>The Supreme Court on Monday declined to grant an urgent hearing in respect of a plea for a probe into allegations of fake advocates and activities associated with the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), a satirical digital outfit that recently took social media by storm. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/dont-take-it-sentimentally-supreme-court-on-plea-for-cbi-probe-into-cockroach-janta-party-4015318">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Red Fort blast | Accused visited Lucknow in August, planned terror attacks on key city landmarks: NIA</h2>.<p>The investigation conducted by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) into the Red Fort car blast case revealed a conspiracy by the accused to carry out a series of terror attacks in Lucknow. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/uttar-pradesh/red-fort-blast-accused-visited-lucknow-in-august-planned-terror-attacks-on-key-city-landmarks-nia-4015518">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Supreme Court dismisses review petition by Tamil Nadu govt against Karnataka's Mekedatu project</h2>.<p>The Supreme Court has dismissed a review plea filed by Tamil Nadu government against the November, 2025 judgment that declined to consider its petition against Karnataka's proposed Mekedatu Balancing Reservoir cum Drinking Water project. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/sc-dismisses-review-petition-by-tamil-nadu-govt-against-mekedatu-project-4015552">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Another murder rocks Tamil Nadu's Madurai this time, CM Vijay holds law and order review meeting</h2>.<p>A 17-year-old minor boy was murdered by a five-member gang inside a parking lot near the famous Meenakshi Amman Temple in Madurai allegedly over previous enmity. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/tamil-nadu/another-murder-rocks-tamil-nadus-madurai-this-time-cm-vijay-holds-law-and-order-review-meeting-4015296">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Conclusions reached on many topics but no deal imminent: Iran on talks with US</h2>.<p>A day after US claimed that a deal between the Trump administration and Iran is likely to be reached soon, Iran's foreign ministry spokesperson said on Monday that there is progress on many topics, but there is still no certainty on reaching an agreement. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/rest-of-world/conclusions-reached-on-many-topics-but-no-deal-imminent-iran-on-talks-with-us-4015251">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Have been called by Congress high command for meet in Delhi, says Siddaramaiah amid leadership change buzz</h2>.<p>Amid buzz over leadership change and a Cabinet reshuffle in Karnataka, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday said he had been invited by the Congress high command to Delhi for a meeting on Tuesday (May 26). <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/have-been-called-by-congress-high-command-for-meet-in-delhi-says-siddaramaiah-amid-leadership-change-buzz-4015247">Read more</a></p>