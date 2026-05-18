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DH Evening Brief | 'Bail should be rule': SC on UAPA cases against Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam; Satheesan govt decides to implement pre-poll promises

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Last Updated : 18 May 2026, 13:02 IST
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Published 18 May 2026, 13:02 IST
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