<h2>'Bail rule even in UAPA cases': Supreme Court expresses reservation over earlier top court judgment denying bail to Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam</h2>.<p>The Supreme Court on Monday said that bail should be the rule and jail the exception even in Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act cases, while expressing reservations about a previous judgment delivered by another bench declining bail to activist Umar Khalid in the 2020 Delhi riots case. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/bail-rule-even-in-uapa-cases-supreme-court-expresses-reservation-over-its-own-judgment-denying-bail-to-umar-khalid-sharjeel-imam-4006913">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Free bus ride for women, New dept for elderly care: V D Satheesan's first Cabinet meeting decides to implement all pre-poll promises</h2>.<p>The maiden cabinet of the V D Satheesan led Congress-United Democratic Front (UDF) government in Kerala has decided to implement free bus ride to women from June 15 and to form a new department for elderly people to implement facilities for elderly persons on the lines of Japan. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/kerala/free-bus-ride-for-women-new-dept-for-elderly-care-v-d-satheesans-first-cabinet-meeting-decides-to-implement-all-pre-poll-promises-newsalert-4007026">Read more</a></p>.<h2>India says it has been buying Russian oil irrespective of American sanctions waivers</h2>.<p>The Centre on Monday said that it has been purchasing Russian oil irrespective of the US sanctions. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/india-buying-russian-oil-irrespective-of-us-sanctions-4007198">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Rumours of actor Darshan's suicide attempt trigger tension around Parappana Agrahara prison</h2>.<p>Tension gripped the vicinity of Bengaluru Central Prison at Parappana Agrahara on Monday after rumours spread that actor and murder accused Darshan Thoogudeepa had attempted suicide on the prison premises. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/rumours-of-actor-darshans-suicide-attempt-trigger-tension-around-parappana-agrahara-prison-4006989">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Suvendu govt announces ending of religion-based schemes in Bengal from June, scraps state OBC list</h2>.<p>The West Bengal cabinet on Monday decided that assistance-oriented schemes currently in place based on religious categorisation for Imams, muezzins and purohits would be discontinued from June this year. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/west-bengal/bengal-cabinet-to-discontinue-stipends-for-religious-leaders-from-june-4007074">Read more</a></p>.<h2>BCCI not a 'public authority', doesn't fall under RTI: Central Information Commission</h2>.<p>The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will not fall under the Right to Information (RTI) regime, as it is not a ‘public authority’ set up by any law or has any substantial financing by the government, the Central Information Commission (CIC) said on Monday. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/bcci-not-a-public-authority-doesnt-fall-under-rti-central-information-commission-4006945">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'I am trapped bro': Last messages of former judge's daughter-in-law Twisha Sharma appear on social media</h2>.<p>After Twisha Sharma, the daughter-in-law of a former judge, was found hanging at her marital home in the Katara Hills area in Madhya Pradesh on May 12, her purported texts showed her distress in her last moments. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/madhya-pradesh/i-am-trapped-bro-last-messages-of-former-judges-daughter-in-law-twisha-sharma-appear-on-social-media-4006866">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Tourist woman killed after elephant falls on her at Dubare camp in Karnataka's Kodagu</h2>.<p>A woman tourist was killed after a tamed elephant fell on her at the Dubare Elephant Camp in Kushalnagar on Monday. The deceased has been identified as Joysi (33). Her husband and child narrowly escaped unhurt in the incident. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/tourist-woman-killed-after-elephant-falls-on-her-at-dubare-camp-in-karnatakas-kodagu-4007139">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Another long walk home? Migrant workers quiver with fear at repeat of 2020 exodus</h2>.<p>Updating the creaking machinery of the welfare state is much harder than building a digital identity on top of it. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/opinion/another-long-walk-home-migrant-workers-quiver-with-fear-at-another-2020-exodus-4007054">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Bengaluru kids feeding on processed food at risk of lifestyle diseases</h2>.<p>A 2025 Lancet series on ultra-processed foods warned that India is witnessing one of the fastest rises in packaged food consumption, especially among children and urban families, contributing to hypertension, diabetes and cardiovascular disease. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/bengaluru-kids-feeding-on-processed-food-at-risk-of-lifestyle-diseases-4007019">Read more</a></p>