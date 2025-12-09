<h2>Not dealing with it will cause anarchy: Supreme Court to EC as it flags threats to BLOs doing SIR work</h2>.<p>The Supreme Court on Tuesday expressed concern over BLOs and other officials engaged in SIR 2.0 being "threatened" in West Bengal and other states, and asked the Election Commission to deal with the situation or "it will cause anarchy".<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/not-dealing-with-it-will-cause-anarchy-supreme-court-to-ec-as-it-flags-threats-to-blos-doing-sir-work-3825206">Read more</a></p>.<h2>IndiGo crisis | CEO says operations normal now even as 423 flights cancelled across country</h2>.<p>A week since IndiGo's operational crisis led to large scale cancellation of flights, CEO Pieter Elbers in a video message on Tuesday said that the airline is "profusely apologetic" about the problems caused to the passengers and assured that operations have been "nomalised."<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/indigo-ceo-apologises-for-crisis-says-operations-normal-now-3825101">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'Will take care of it': Trump considers new tariff on India over 'rice dumping', amid ongoing trade talks</h2>.<p>United States President Donald Trump has said that India should not be "dumping" rice into the US market and he will "take care" of it, while stressing that tariffs will solve the "problem" easily.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/will-take-care-of-it-trump-considers-new-tariff-on-india-over-rice-dumping-amid-ongoing-trade-talks-3824601">Read more</a></p>.<h2>DGCA slashes IndiGo's flight schedule by 5% amid disruptions</h2>.<p>IndiGo's flight schedule has been curtailed by 5% following large-scale flight disruptions since December 1, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has said.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/dgca-slashes-indigos-flight-schedule-by-5-amid-disruptions-3824956">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Delhi court issues notice to Sonia Gandhi, police on plea claiming 'forgery' in electoral roll inclusion</h2>.<p>A Delhi court on Tuesday sought response from senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi and the police on a plea challenging a magistrate's order refusing a probe on the allegation that she was included in the electoral rolls three years before acquiring Indian citizenship in 1983.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/delhi/delhi-court-issues-notice-to-sonia-gandhi-police-on-plea-claiming-forgery-in-electoral-roll-inclusion-3825063">Read more</a></p>.<h2>CBI books Anil Ambani's son, Reliance Home Finance Ltd. in Rs 228 crore bank fraud case</h2>.<p>The CBI has booked the son of industrialist Anil Ambani, Jai Anmol Anil Ambani, and Reliance Home Finance Ltd. (RHFL) in a case of alleged cheating in Union Bank of India that caused a loss of Rs 228 crore to the public bank, officials said on Tuesday.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/cbi-books-anil-ambanis-son-reliance-home-finance-ltd-in-rs-228-crore-bank-fraud-case-3824945">Read more</a></p>.<h2>D K Shivakumar calls for liberal excise laws, says liquor being home delivered 'unofficially'</h2>.<p>Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Tuesday claimed that liquor is being home delivered ‘unofficially’ through quick commerce platforms, even as he advocated for liberal excise laws.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/d-k-shivakumar-calls-for-liberal-excise-laws-says-liquor-being-home-delivered-unofficially-3825149">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'I'm the real leader of opposition, allot me seat next to Deputy Speaker': Yatnal in Assembly</h2>.<p>Senior MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, who has been expelled from the BJP, on Tuesday claimed in the Karnataka legislative Assembly that he was the "real leader of opposition", and requested the Speaker to allot him a seat next to the Deputy Speaker.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/im-the-real-leader-of-opposition-allot-me-seat-next-to-deputy-speaker-yatnal-in-assembly-3825080">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Goa fire: Govt orders demolition of Vagator beach shack of nightclub owners Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra</h2>.<p>Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has ordered authorities to demolish the illegal 'Romeo Lane' beach shack at Vagator, owned by the fugitive owners of the fire-ravaged nightclub, after completing all formalities on Tuesday.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/goa/nightclub-fire-goa-government-orders-demolition-of-vagator-beach-shack-of-saurabh-and-gaurav-luthra-3825019">Read more</a></p>.<h2>20 dead after fire breaks out at seven-storey building in Indonesia's Jakarta</h2>.<p>A fire broke out at a seven-storey building in Indonesia's capital Jakarta on Tuesday, an official said on Tuesday, with 20 people confirmed dead.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/20-dead-after-fire-breaks-out-at-seven-storey-building-in-indonesias-jakarta-3825047">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Apple will earn more selling iPhone cover than airlines transporting passenger: IATA chief</h2>.<p>Apple will earn more by selling an iPhone cover than the $7.90 profit per passenger that airlines will make next year, IATA chief Willie Walsh said on Tuesday, as he highlighted that industry-level margins remain a pittance.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/business/apple-will-earn-more-selling-iphone-cover-than-airlines-transporting-passenger-iata-chief-3825082">Read more</a></p>