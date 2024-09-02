DH Evening Brief: SC grants bail to Kejriwal's close aide Bibhav Kumar; At least 16 dead due to rain in Telangana

The Supreme Court on Monday granted bail to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's close aide Bibhav Kumar in the Swati Maliwal assault case. Read more
At least 16 people lost their lives in various rain-related incidents, while some persons were still missing during the current spell of heavy rainfall in Telangana even as Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy decided to urge the Centre to declare the floods in the state as a national calamity. Read more
The Supreme Court on Monday decided to lay down pan-India guidelines to deal with the controversial issue of "Bulldozer justice" resorted to by some state governments, wherein they demolish the house of a person immediately after they are accused of a crime. Read more
Two women pilgrims died while a girl was grievously injured in a landslide on the new track to the Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district on Monday, officials said. Read more
Nitesh Kumar won the gold medal in Badminton Men's Singles SL3 category at the 2024 Paralympics. Read more
Sri Ram Sene Chief Pramod Muthalik has claimed that there are over 12 lakh illegal Bangladeshi immigrants in Karnataka who are making efforts to get government documents to show they are Indian citizens. Read more
The Calcutta High Court on Monday asked the West Bengal government to produce all documents related to the arrest of four persons in connection with the August 27 march to state secretariat Nabanna to protest the rape-murder of a doctor in R G Kar hospital. Read more
A beluga whale that was suspected of spying for Russia after being discovered in Norwegian waters five years ago has been found dead, according to the non-profit organisation that had been monitoring the whale. Read more
Legendary singers Lata Mangeshkar and Mohammad Rafi played an instrumental role in the liberation of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, says a new book as it narrates in detail the little-known 1954 concert by the two iconic singers to raise funds for the movement. Read more
Congress on Monday released a list of six candidates for the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections. Read more