Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

DH Evening Brief: SC grants bail to Kejriwal's close aide Bibhav Kumar; At least 16 dead due to rain in Telangana

Here are the top stories this evening.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 02 September 2024, 12:34 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

SC grants bail to Kejriwal's close aide Bibhav Kumar in Swati Maliwal assault case

<div class="paragraphs"><p></p></div>

The Supreme Court on Monday granted bail to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's close aide Bibhav Kumar in the Swati Maliwal assault case. Read more

16 dead in rain-related incidents, Telangana government urges Centre to declare floods as national calamity

<div class="paragraphs"><p></p></div>

At least 16 people lost their lives in various rain-related incidents, while some persons were still missing during the current spell of heavy rainfall in Telangana even as Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy decided to urge the Centre to declare the floods in the state as a national calamity. Read more

'A pious father may have a recalcitrant son or vice versa': SC to lay down guidelines on 'bulldozer justice'

<div class="paragraphs"><p></p></div>

The Supreme Court on Monday decided to lay down pan-India guidelines to deal with the controversial issue of "Bulldozer justice" resorted to by some state governments, wherein they demolish the house of a person immediately after they are accused of a crime. Read more

Two women dead, one girl injured in landslide on Vaishno Devi track in J&K's Reasi

<div class="paragraphs"><p></p></div>

Two women pilgrims died while a girl was grievously injured in a landslide on the new track to the Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district on Monday, officials said. Read more

Paralympics 2024: Nitesh Kumar wins gold in badminton men's singles (SL3)

<div class="paragraphs"><p></p></div>

Nitesh Kumar won the gold medal in Badminton Men's Singles SL3 category at the 2024 Paralympics. Read more

'12 lakh illegal Bangladeshi immigrants in Karnataka, they trying to get Aadhaar cards,' claims Sri Ram Sene chief Pramod Muthalik

<div class="paragraphs"><p></p></div>

Sri Ram Sene Chief Pramod Muthalik has claimed that there are over 12 lakh illegal Bangladeshi immigrants in Karnataka who are making efforts to get government documents to show they are Indian citizens. Read more

Calcutta HC asks Bengal govt to produce documents on arrest of 4 persons over Nabanna march

<div class="paragraphs"><p></p></div>

The Calcutta High Court on Monday asked the West Bengal government to produce all documents related to the arrest of four persons in connection with the August 27 march to state secretariat Nabanna to protest the rape-murder of a doctor in R G Kar hospital. Read more

Russian 'spy whale' Hvaldimir found dead near Norway

<div class="paragraphs"><p></p></div>

A beluga whale that was suspected of spying for Russia after being discovered in Norwegian waters five years ago has been found dead, according to the non-profit organisation that had been monitoring the whale. Read more

When Lata Mangeshkar, Mohammad Rafi concert paved way for liberation of Dadra and Nagar Haveli

<div class="paragraphs"><p></p></div>

Legendary singers Lata Mangeshkar and Mohammad Rafi played an instrumental role in the liberation of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, says a new book as it narrates in detail the little-known 1954 concert by the two iconic singers to raise funds for the movement. Read more

Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections: Congress releases list of six candidate

<div class="paragraphs"><p></p></div>

Congress on Monday released a list of six candidates for the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections. Read more

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 September 2024, 12:34 IST
India News

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT