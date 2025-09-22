<h2>Irresponsible: SC irked for selective release of AI crash report</h2>.<p>Supreme Court on Monday termed as "unfortunate and irresponsible" the selective publication of a preliminary report on the June 12 Air India crash which outlined lapses on the part of pilots and paved way for a "media narrative".<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/irresponsible-builds-media-narrative-sc-miffed-over-selective-release-of-ai-plane-crash-report-3738834">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 | Ahead of Sonia Gandhi visit to Patna, RJD and Congress 'bury hatchet'<br></h2>.<p>Mahagatbandhan allies scale down demand on seats, may seal the deal soon<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/bihar/bihar-assembly-elections-2025-ahead-of-sonia-gandhi-visit-to-patna-rjd-and-congress-bury-hatchet-3738806">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Airstrikes or 'accidental explosion'? At least 24 including women, children killed in northwest Pakistan</h2>.<p>The incident took place in Tirah Valley’s Matur Dara area in Khyber district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, bordering Afghanistan.The local administration denied the rumours about aerial strikes by the Pakistani fighter jets on the compound.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/at-least-30-killed-in-pakistani-airstrikes-in-khyber-pakhtunkhwa-report-3738614">Read more</a></p>.<h2>As GST 2.0 kicks in, what gets cheaper, what gets costlier<br></h2>.<p>Till now, Goods and Services Tax (GST) was levied in 4 slabs of 5, 12, 18 and 28 per cent. Besides, a compensation cess is levied on luxury items and demerit or sin goods.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/business/economy/as-gst-20-kicks-in-what-gets-cheaper-what-gets-cheaper-3738805#1">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Asia Cup 2025: Sahibzada Farhan says 'heat of the moment' for AK-47 gesture during India vs Pakistan match<br></h2>.<p>The Pakistan opener's 'exaggerated celebration' after completing his half-century against India had ruffled many feathers.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/cricket/asia-cup-2025-sahibzada-farhan-says-heat-of-the-moment-for-ak-47-gesture-during-india-vs-pakistan-match-3738812">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Amid H-1B woes, China's K visa aims to woo global tech talent<br></h2>.<p>Amid panic and chaos among IT professionals over hike in H-1B visa fee, China has stepped to fill in America's shoes by introducing a new K visa category for young science and technology talent.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/amid-h-1b-woes-chinas-k-visa-aims-to-woo-global-tech-talent-3738512">Read more</a></p>.<h2>In search of loo, passenger knocks on cockpit door of Air India flight; Pilot fears hijack attempt<br></h2>.<p>An Air India Express flight from Bengaluru to Varanasi reported a mid-air security scare on Sunday, September 22, after a passenger allegedly walked up to the cockpit while searching for the lavatory.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/in-search-of-loo-passenger-knocks-on-cockpit-door-of-air-india-flight-pilot-fears-hijack-attempt-3738698">Read more</a></p>.<h2>India, US will soon reach mutually beneficial agreement: New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy<br></h2>.<p>After signing a sister state agreement with Karnataka government, he said the relationship between the US and India is significant and stated that there will be a common agreement very soon on the steep tariffs imposed on India.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/business/india-us-will-soon-reach-mutually-beneficial-agreement-new-jersey-governor-phil-murphy-3738742">Read more</a></p>.<h2>SC declines to intervene in order dismissing Jacqueline Fernandez’s plea in money laundering case</h2>.<p>Supreme Court on Monday refused to interfere with a Delhi High Court order dismissing actor Jacqueline Fernandez's plea to quash ECIR (equivalent to FIR) in a Rs 200 crore money laundering case involving alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/sc-declines-to-intervene-in-order-dismissing-jacqueline-fernandezs-plea-in-money-laundering-case-3738685">Read more</a></p>.<h2>US lawmakers call for more defence talks in rare China visit</h2>.<p>A group of American lawmakers called for better military communication between the US and China in a meeting with Chinese Defence Minister Dong Jun, as the two countries seek to steady relations ahead of a potential sitdown between their leaders.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/us-lawmakers-call-for-more-defence-talks-in-rare-china-visit-3738766">Read more</a></p>