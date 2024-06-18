DH Evening Brief: SC issues notice to NTA, Centre over NEET row; Thailand passes marriage equality bill, first in Southeast Asia

NEET-UG row: SC issues notice to NTA, Centre, says negligence should be dealt with
The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the Union government and National Testing Agency to file their responses to the pleas for cancelling NEET UG 2024 due to paper leak and other irregularities, saying the matter should be thoroughly investigated as students put in a lot of hardwork to prepare for such examinations. Read more
Thailand passes marriage equality bill, first in Southeast Asia
Thailand's Senate passed the final reading of a marriage equality law on Tuesday, paving the way for it to become the first country in Southeast Asia to recognise same-sex couples. Read more
Parents fascination with English-medium schools no less than suicide: NCERT chief
NCERT Director D P Saklani has lamented that parents remain fascinated by English-medium schools even though many don't have trained teachers, saying it is 'no less than suicide' as government schools now provide quality education. Read more
Saddened by 'character assassination': Swati Maliwal writes letter to I.N.D.I.A. bloc leaders calling for meeting
AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal on Tuesday wrote to top Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) supremo Sharad Pawar seeking time to inform them about the “brutal victim shaming and character assassination” she is facing from her party after she was allegedly assaulted by an aide of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Read more
Karnataka High Court grants anticipatory bail to Bhavani Revanna in kidnapping case
The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday granted anticipatory bail to Bhavani Revanna, mother of former Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna, in an abduction case registered by the K R Nagar police in Mysuru. Bhavani’s husband and Holenarasipura MLA H D Revanna is co-accused in this case. Read more
'It caught me completely unaware': Alka Yagnik diagnosed with rare hearing disorder
Playback singer Alka Yagnik has revealed that she has been diagnosed with a rare hearing disorder. Read more
Why Indians aren’t happy with 8% economic growth
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi likes to hold back bad news from people until it doesn’t matter any more to his political prospects. Read more
Ordeal ends for Kanchanjunga Express passengers as train reaches Sealdah
The ordeal of the passengers of the ill-fated Kanchanjunga Express, which was hit by a goods train near New Jalpaiguri leaving nine people dead and several others injured, ended early Tuesday morning when the undamaged coaches of the train reached its destination Sealdah station, an Eastern Railway official said. Read more
Euro 2024: Austria's Danso 'sorry' for Mbappe's broken nose
Austria's Kevin Danso sent a message of sympathy on Tuesday to French striker Kylian Mbappe who broke his nose in a collision with the defender's shoulder during their Euro 2024 match. Read more
Four Indian spies trying to curb Khalistan movement in Australia were secretly asked to leave: Report
The Indian government's alleged actions against Khalistani separatists in foreign countries have ruffled feathers from Ottawa to Washington. To add to the woes of the Narendra Modi government, an investigative piece by Australian ABC News' Four Corners has now alleged that a similar plot had been brewing in the Quad partner country. Read more