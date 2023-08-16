DH Evening Brief: SC launches handbook on gender unjust terms; Centre approves Rs 58,000 cr electric bus scheme

In a press release, the apex court said the 'Handbook on Combating Gender Stereotypes' seeks to empower judges and members of the legal community to identify, understand and counteract harmful stereotypes about women.
Ten thousand e-buses will be deployed on public-private partnership (PPP) model in 169 cities. Infrastructure will be upgraded in 181 cities under the Green Urban Mobility Initiatives, Union Minister Anurag Thakur told reporters.
The death toll in the rain fury in Himachal Pradesh rose to 57 on Wednesday with the body of a woman being pulled out of the debris of a collapsed Shiv temple near Summer Hill in Shimla, officials said.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday announced that President Murmu has approved the Delimitation Notification issued by the Election Commission of India for Assam.
A bench of Justices Aniruddha Bose, Sanjay Kumar and S V N Bhatti said, “let there be status quo as regards the subject premises for a period of 10 days. List after a week”.
Amid reports that Congress is looking at inducting leaders from other parties, its state president Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Wednesday said several political workers are willing to join the party, and a decision will be taken keeping in mind party interest, aimed at increasing its vote share in the Lok Sabha polls.
The NCP chief claimed that “things happening and being orchestrated in northeast are extremely dangerous for the country.” “Manipur is an example,” he added.
A junior athletics coach who made sexual harassment allegations against Haryana minister Sandeep Singh has been suspended from their service for allegedly violating conduct rules.
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) performed a crucial lunar-bound manoeuvre with Chandrayaan-3 on Wednesday, the last such manoeuvre ahead of the scheduled separation of the spacecraft’s lander module from the propulsion module.
