Homeindia

DH Evening Brief: SC launches handbook on gender unjust terms; Centre approves Rs 58,000 cr electric bus scheme

Here are the top news stories of the day.
Last Updated 16 August 2023, 14:08 IST

Words like 'eve-teasing', 'housewife' may soon be out of legal lexicon; SC points out gender unjust terms

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Supreme Court of India.</p></div>

Supreme Court of India.

Credit: PTI File Photo

In a press release, the apex court said the 'Handbook on Combating Gender Stereotypes' seeks to empower judges and members of the legal community to identify, understand and counteract harmful stereotypes about women.

Read more

To push green mobility, Cabinet approves PM e-bus sewa

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Representative Image.</p></div>

Representative Image.

Credit: iStock Photo

Ten thousand e-buses will be deployed on public-private partnership (PPP) model in 169 cities. Infrastructure will be upgraded in 181 cities under the Green Urban Mobility Initiatives, Union Minister Anurag Thakur told reporters.

Read more

Himachal rains death toll reaches 57; schools, colleges shut today

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Rescue workers remove the debris as they search for survivors after a landslide following torrential rain in Shimla in Himachal Pradesh, August 14, 2023. </p></div>

Rescue workers remove the debris as they search for survivors after a landslide following torrential rain in Shimla in Himachal Pradesh, August 14, 2023.

Credit: Reuters Photo

The death toll in the rain fury in Himachal Pradesh rose to 57 on Wednesday with the body of a woman being pulled out of the debris of a collapsed Shiv temple near Summer Hill in Shimla, officials said.

Read more

President approves Assam delimitation

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Assam&nbsp;CM&nbsp;Himanta&nbsp;Biswa Sarma.</p></div>

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Credit: PTI Photo

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday announced that President Murmu has approved the Delimitation Notification issued by the Election Commission of India for Assam.

Read more

Supreme Court orders 10-day status quo over demolition drive near Krishna Janmabhoomi in Mathura

<div class="paragraphs"><p>The razed houses near Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi, in Mathura, Wednesday, August 16, 2023. The Supreme Court Wednesday ordered status quo with regard to the demolition drive being carried out by railway authorities to clear alleged illegal constructions. </p></div>

The razed houses near Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi, in Mathura, Wednesday, August 16, 2023. The Supreme Court Wednesday ordered status quo with regard to the demolition drive being carried out by railway authorities to clear alleged illegal constructions.

Credit: PTI Photo

A bench of Justices Aniruddha Bose, Sanjay Kumar and S V N Bhatti said, “let there be status quo as regards the subject premises for a period of 10 days. List after a week”.

Read more

Karnataka Congress looks at inducting opposition leaders to shore up 2024 Lok Sabha prospects

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge (centre) with Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah (right) and Deputy CM D K Shivakumar (left). </p></div>

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge (centre) with Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah (right) and Deputy CM D K Shivakumar (left).

Credit: PTI Photo

Amid reports that Congress is looking at inducting leaders from other parties, its state president Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Wednesday said several political workers are willing to join the party, and a decision will be taken keeping in mind party interest, aimed at increasing its vote share in the Lok Sabha polls.

Read more

PM Modi did not think Manipur important enough to visit: Sharad Pawar

<div class="paragraphs"><p>NCP chief Sharad Pawar</p></div>

NCP chief Sharad Pawar

Credit: PTI photo

The NCP chief claimed that “things happening and being orchestrated in northeast are extremely dangerous for the country.” “Manipur is an example,” he added.

Read more

Woman coach, who levelled sexual harassment allegations against Haryana minister, suspended

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Sandeep Singh. </p></div>

Sandeep Singh.

Credit: PTI File Photo

A junior athletics coach who made sexual harassment allegations against Haryana minister Sandeep Singh has been suspended from their service for allegedly violating conduct rules.

Read more

Chandrayaan-3 undergoes last Moon-bound manoeuvre, prepares for separation

<div class="paragraphs"><p>An illustration showing ISRO's 'Chandrayaan-3' during its orbit reduction manoeuvre.</p></div>

An illustration showing ISRO's 'Chandrayaan-3' during its orbit reduction manoeuvre.

Credit: PTI Photo

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) performed a crucial lunar-bound manoeuvre with Chandrayaan-3 on Wednesday, the last such manoeuvre ahead of the scheduled separation of the spacecraft’s lander module from the propulsion module.

Read more

(Published 16 August 2023, 14:08 IST)
