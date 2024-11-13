DH Evening Brief | SC lays down guidelines on 'bulldozer action'; Doctor stabbed multiple times in TN hospital

In a shocking incident, a medical oncologist on duty was stabbed multiple times by the relative of a patient at the Kalaignar Centenary Multispecialty Hospital
The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked Ajit Pawar NCP faction to desist from the using the photos or videos of Sharad Pawar in their campaign materials
The Centre released new guidelines to regulate misleading advertisements by coaching institutes, prohibiting false claims like 100 per cent selection or 100 per cent job security.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge accused the BJP and its ideological mentor, the RSS, on Wednesday of having no role in the freedom struggle and the country's unity.
An Independent candidate for the Deoli-Uniara Assembly bypoll allegedly slapped a Sub-Divisional Officer engaged in election duty on Wednesday as area magistrate, officials said
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi should remember that even if his “fourth generation were to come”, Muslims won’t get reservations meant for SCs, STs and OBCs.
Senior India off-spinner R Ashwin says he has figured out ways to tackle Australian batting mainstay Steve Smith in the upcoming five-match Test series, extending their fascinating, decade-old rivalry in top-flight cricket.
Swiggy's much-anticipated stock market debut on Wednesday catapulted over 500 current and former employees to the "crorepati" club
The United States is pursuing an inquiry into Russian clients that UBS took on when it bought Credit Suisse, three people familiar with the matter said, heightening scrutiny of one of the world's biggest wealth managers.
