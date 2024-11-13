Home
DH Evening Brief | SC lays down guidelines on 'bulldozer action'; Doctor stabbed multiple times in TN hospital

Here are the top stories this evening.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 13 November 2024, 12:48 IST

Comments

Doctor stabbed multiple times in Tamil Nadu government hospital by patient’s relative

In a shocking incident, a medical oncologist on duty was stabbed multiple times by the relative of a patient at the Kalaignar Centenary Multispecialty Hospital

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 | Supreme Court bars Ajit-led NCP from using photos, videos of Sharad Pawar for campaigning

The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked Ajit Pawar NCP faction to desist from the using the photos or videos of Sharad Pawar in their campaign materials

Centre issues guidelines to crack down on misleading ads by coaching centres

The Centre released new guidelines to regulate misleading advertisements by coaching institutes, prohibiting false claims like 100 per cent selection or 100 per cent job security.

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 | BJP, RSS had no role in freedom movement: Mallikarjun Kharge

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge accused the BJP and its ideological mentor, the RSS, on Wednesday of having no role in the freedom struggle and the country's unity.

Independent candidate for Deoli-Uniara bypoll in Rajasthan slaps election official

An Independent candidate for the Deoli-Uniara Assembly bypoll allegedly slapped a Sub-Divisional Officer engaged in election duty on Wednesday as area magistrate, officials said

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 | No Muslim quota even if your 4th generation comes: Amit Shah to Rahul Gandhi

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi should remember that even if his “fourth generation were to come”, Muslims won’t get reservations meant for SCs, STs and OBCs.

I've found ways and means to break it down: Ashwin on Smith's batting

Senior India off-spinner R Ashwin says he has figured out ways to tackle Australian batting mainstay Steve Smith in the upcoming five-match Test series, extending their fascinating, decade-old rivalry in top-flight cricket.

Swiggy IPO makes 500 employees 'crorepatis'; unlocks Rs 9,000 crore worth of ESOPs

Swiggy's much-anticipated stock market debut on Wednesday catapulted over 500 current and former employees to the "crorepati" club

US scrutinises Russia accounts UBS took over from Credit Suisse: Reports

The United States is pursuing an inquiry into Russian clients that UBS took on when it bought Credit Suisse, three people familiar with the matter said, heightening scrutiny of one of the world's biggest wealth managers.

Published 13 November 2024, 12:48 IST
India News

