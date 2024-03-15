DH Evening Brief: SC raps SBI for not disclosing complete details of electoral bonds; BRS leader K Kavitha arrested by ED

Supreme Court raps SBI for not disclosing complete details of Electoral Bonds; issues notice
The Supreme Court on Friday took exception to the State Bank of India (SBI) for not disclosing complete details of Electoral Bonds, including unique alfa numeric numbers, furnished to the Election Commission for uploading on the website.
BRS leader K Kavitha arrested by ED in connection with Delhi liquor scam
After conducting searches for almost five hours, Enforcement Directorate (ED) sleuths arrested BRS leader K Kavitha in connection with the Delhi liquor scam.
CID to investigate POCSO case against former Karnataka CM Yediyurappa
Karnataka police chief Alok Mohan, on Friday, asked the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to take over the investigation into the POCSO case against former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa.
Election Commission to announce Lok Sabha poll schedule at 3 pm tomorrow
The Election Commission of India (ECI) will announce the schedule for Lok Sabha election on Saturday afternoon, setting stage for a fierce electoral battle where Narendra Modi-led BJP will be seeking a third consecutive term while a fractured Opposition will be making all attempts to unseat the ruling combine.
Lectures by those having limited idea of India's post-partition history are best not attempted: MEA on CAA criticism
India on Friday strongly trashed the criticism against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), including by the United States, and said 'vote-bank politics' should not determine views about a 'laudable initiative' to help those in distress.
Reliance-linked Qwik Supply third largest electoral bond buyer; conglomerate says firm not its subsidiary
Qwik Supply Chain Private Limited, a little-known company with registered address at Navi Mumbai's Dhirubhai Ambani Knowledge City (DAKC) and having links to Reliance Industries, was the third largest donor to political parties using electoral bonds.
Play Store pricing policy: Competition Commission orders probe against Google
The Competition Commission on Friday ordered a probe against Google for alleged anti-competitive practices with respect to its Play Store pricing policy.
ICC makes stop clock rule permanent in ODIs, T20Is; approves reserve day for T20 WC semis & final
Cracking the whip on time-wasting tactics in white-ball cricket, the ICC on Friday announced that the stop-clock system, which requires teams to start a new over within 60 seconds of the previous one to avoid penalty runs, will become a permanent feature starting with the T20 World Cup this year.
Kerala to Kremlin: Russian nationals residing in India vote for presidential elections
Russian presidential elections are underway from March 15-17 with Vladimir Putin poised to extend his presidency until 2030. Citizens are casting their votes at the various polling booths across the world, including one in Kerala!