DH Evening Brief: SC refuses to consider plea for HC-monitored probe into Sandeshkhali case; Sharad Pawar faction gets temporary party name

Supreme Court refuses to consider plea for High Court-monitored CBI probe into Sandeshkhali sexual assault case
The Supreme Court on Monday refused to consider a plea for direction for a court-monitored probe by the CBI or a special investigation team and transfer of the matter related to alleged sexual assault of women in Sandeshkhali, Basirhat, outside the state of West Bengal to Delhi.
Sharad Pawar faction can use 'NCP-Sharadchandra Pawar' name till further orders: SC
The Supreme Court on Monday directed that Election Commission’s order of February 7 granting name of 'Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar' for the group led by Sharad Pawar will continue till further orders.
Chandigarh mayoral polls: SC proposes results be declared by counting present ballot papers instead of fresh elections
The Supreme Court on Monday proposed that results for the Chandigarh mayoral polls be declared by counting the present ballot papers, disregarding the marks made by Returning Officer Anil Masih instead of holding fresh elections.
Rahul Gandhi slams Modi govt for 'not inviting' Dalits, backward and even President to Ram temple ceremony
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday said that "not inviting" the Dalits, backward and even the President to the Ram temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya was an insult to them.
Protest march case: SC stays proceedings against Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, others
The Supreme Court on Monday stayed criminal proceedings initiated against Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and others for a protest march organised on February 14, 2022, in Bengaluru.
Samajwadi Party will not join Rahul's Nyay Yatra till seat-sharing with Congress finalised, says Akhilesh Yadav
The Samajwadi Party will not participate in the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra till seat-sharing with the Congress in Uttar Pradesh is finalised, party chief Akhilesh Yadav said on Monday.
Four-time Congress MLA and former Rajasthan minister Mahendrajeet Malviya joins BJP
Malviya was welcomed to the BJP by the party's Rajasthan in-charge Arun Singh, state unit chief C P Joshi and other leaders. He said there is a double-engine government in Rajasthan, referring to the BJP dispensations in the state and at the Centre.
BJP reaches out to Raj Thackeray
Ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP is on a mission to expand the multi-party Maha Yuti and have once again reached out to Raj Thackeray, the president of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS).
'Gau sevak' murder: Chhattisgarh cops invoke UAPA over 'terror links' of two accused
The stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act has been invoked in connection with the murder of a cow shelter worker in Kabirdham in Chhattisgarh after a probe revealed suspicious activities of two accused, a police official said on Monday.
Imran Khan's party says independent candidates, who won Feb 8 elections in Pakistan, will join Sunni Ittehad Council
Reversing its earlier decision, jailed former prime minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf on Monday said that the party-backed independent candidates, who won the February 8 elections, will join the rightwing Sunni Ittehad Council.