<h2>'Why haven't you gone to the Gauhati HC?': SC refuses to entertain pleas against Assam CM over 'shooting' video</h2>.<p>The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain petitions seeking action against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma over a viral video purportedly showing him taking aim and firing with a rifle at members of a particular community.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/assam/dont-undermine-its-authority-sc-refuses-to-entertain-pleas-against-assam-cm-over-shooting-video-asks-petitioners-to-move-gauhati-hc-3900224">Read more</a>.</p>.<h2>Disrespect will be called out: Actor Trisha Krishnan slams Tamil Nadu BJP chief's crass comment</h2>.<p>Actress Trisha Krishnan has finally reacted to the remarks made by Tamil Nadu BJP chief Nainar Nagendran involving her and actor and politician Vijay.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/disrespect-will-be-called-out-actor-trisha-krishnan-slams-tamil-nadu-bjp-chiefs-crass-comment-3900253">Read more</a>.</p>.<h2>Why PM Modi is not attending Tarique Rahman's oath ceremony in Bangladesh</h2>.<p>After the Tarique Rahman-led Bangladesh Nationalist Party received a resounding victory at the country's parliamentary polls, it was announced that Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will be representing India in the oath ceremony of Bangladesh's newly elected government.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/why-pm-modi-is-not-attending-tarique-rahmans-oath-ceremony-in-bangladesh-3900049">Read more</a>.</p>.<h2>District court in Bengaluru South gets bomb threat</h2>.<p>The Bengaluru South District Court on Monday received a bomb threat on email, officials said, leading to a statement of panic on court premises.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/district-court-in-bengaluru-south-gets-bomb-threat-3900332">Read more</a>.</p>.<h2>ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Steve Smith added to Australia squad as replacement for Josh Hazlewood</h2>.<p>Former Australian skipper Steve Smith has been named as replacement for the injured pacer Josh Hazlewood, hours before his side's crunch ICC T20 World Cup 2026 match against Sri Lanka in Colombo.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/cricket/icc-t20-world-cup-2026-steve-smith-added-to-australia-squad-as-replacement-for-josh-hazlewood-3900255">Read more</a>.</p>.<h2>Emmanuel Macron, Sam Altman, Sundar Pichai: Key world leaders, tech pioneers to attend India AI Impact Summit in Delhi from today</h2>.<p>The India AI Impact Summit 2026, a high-profile congregation of global leaders and industry heavyweights in artificial intelligence, is being held at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi from February 16 to 20.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/emmanuel-macron-sam-altman-sundar-pichai-key-world-leaders-tech-pioneers-to-attend-india-ai-impact-summit-in-delhi-from-today-3900079">Read more</a>.</p>.<h2>Cheque bounce case: Relief for Rajpal Yadav as Delhi HC grants temporary release</h2>.<p>In a relief to actor Rajpal Yadav, the Delhi High Court suspended till March 18 his sentence in the cheque bounce cases and permitted him to be released from jail.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/delhi/cheque-bounce-case-relief-for-rajpal-yadav-as-delhi-hc-grants-temporary-release-3900417">Read more</a>.</p>.<h2>Mandatory to appear in first board exam for class 10 students: CBSE on two board exams policy</h2>.<p>The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has clarified that it is mandatory for Class 10 students to appear in the first board exam, and those who do not attempt at least three subjects in the first edition will be placed in the "essential repeat" category, officials said. </p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/education/mandatory-to-appear-in-first-board-exam-for-class-10-students-cbse-on-two-board-exams-policy-3900295">Read more</a>. </p>.<h2>If it happened, shouldn't the govt have records? Karti Chidambaram on currency plates scene in 'Dhurandhar'</h2>.<p>Congress MP Karti Chidambaram has reacted to a scene in the movie Dhurandhar, allegedly linking him and his father P Chidambaram to a "fake currency deal".</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/if-it-happened-shouldnt-the-govt-have-records-karti-chidambaram-on-currency-plates-scene-in-dhurandhar-3900423">Read more</a>.</p>.<h2>'Ensure registration of Congress is not cancelled': Karnataka BJP president B Y Vijayendra retorts to Priyank Kharge's remarks on RSS</h2>.<p>Hitting back at Rural Development Minister Priyank Kharge over his remarks against the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Karnataka BJP president B Y Vijayendra on Monday said Kharge should ensure that the registration of the Congress is not cancelled.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/ensure-registration-of-congress-is-not-cancelled-karnataka-bjp-president-b-y-vijayendra-retorts-to-priyank-kharges-remarks-on-rss-3900218">Read more</a>. </p>