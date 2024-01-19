JOIN US
Homeindia

DH Evening Brief: SC refuses to extend time for Bilkis Bano case convicts to surrender; First look of Ram Lalla idol inside Ayodhya temple revealed

Here are the top stories this evening.
Last Updated 19 January 2024, 13:09 IST

Bilkis Bano case: Supreme Court refuses to extend time for convicts to surrender

The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a plea filed by the convicts in the Bilkis Bano case for extension of time to surrender after cancellation of their remission by the top court.

First look of Ram Lalla's idol inside Ayodhya temple revealed

The first image of the Ram Lalla idol became public on Friday, three days before the 'pran pratishtha' ceremony on January 22.

Land-for-job scam: ED issues fresh summons to RJD supremo Lalu Prasad, son Tejashwi Yadav

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued fresh summons to RJD chief Lalu Prasad and his son and Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav to appear for questioning at its Patna office in connection with the alleged railways land-for-jobs money laundering case, official sources said on Friday.

'One nation, one election' against Constitution; high-powered panel should be dissolved: Kharge

The Congress on Friday strongly opposed the "undemocratic" idea of holding simultaneous elections in the country and said it goes against the guarantees of federalism and the basic structure of the Constitution.

Modi claims 25 crore Indians have come out of poverty during his tenure as PM

Twenty-five crore people have come out the poverty in India in the last 10 years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday even as his voice choked with emotion as he handed over houses made under government schemes.

Branded with hot tongs, forced to inhale smoke from burning red chillies: Kids tortured at Indore orphanage

Minor girls at an Indore "orphanage" narrated tales of abuse and alleged horrifying ways of punishment, including branding with hot tongs, hanging them upside down and forced to inhale smoke from burning red chillies, prompting the local administration to seal the facility and the police to file an FIR against five women.

SC Collegium recommends Karnataka HC Chief Justice Prasanna B Varale's elevation as apex court judge

The Supreme Court Collegium on Friday recommended Karnataka High Court Chief Justice Prasanna B Varale's elevation as a judge of the apex court.

PM Modi inaugurates Boeing's largest facility outside US in Bengaluru

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated Boeing’s new global engineering and technology centre campus near here.

Here's what I.N.D.I.A leaders will be doing on Jan 22, the day of Ram mandir consecration

The Ram Temple consecration event has turned overtly political, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi becoming the main ‘yajman’ of the ceremony—the person on whose behalf the prayers are offered—and the Opposition accusing the BJP of turning it into a “state-sponsored” religious programme.

Thailand's Ayutthaya and India's Ayodhya: Divided by borders, united by faith in Lord Ram

Ayodhya and Ayutthaya, one in India and the other in Thailand. Separated by geographical boundaries, the two towns are united not just in name but also in faith with the religious fervour in the home of Ram finding echo 3,500 km away in a foreign land.

(Published 19 January 2024, 13:09 IST)
