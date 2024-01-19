DH Evening Brief: SC refuses to extend time for Bilkis Bano case convicts to surrender; First look of Ram Lalla idol inside Ayodhya temple revealed

The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a plea filed by the convicts in the Bilkis Bano case for extension of time to surrender after cancellation of their remission by the top court.
Read more
The first image of the Ram Lalla idol became public on Friday, three days before the 'pran pratishtha' ceremony on January 22.
Read more
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued fresh summons to RJD chief Lalu Prasad and his son and Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav to appear for questioning at its Patna office in connection with the alleged railways land-for-jobs money laundering case, official sources said on Friday.
Read more
The Congress on Friday strongly opposed the "undemocratic" idea of holding simultaneous elections in the country and said it goes against the guarantees of federalism and the basic structure of the Constitution.
Read more
Twenty-five crore people have come out the poverty in India in the last 10 years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday even as his voice choked with emotion as he handed over houses made under government schemes.
Read more
Minor girls at an Indore "orphanage" narrated tales of abuse and alleged horrifying ways of punishment, including branding with hot tongs, hanging them upside down and forced to inhale smoke from burning red chillies, prompting the local administration to seal the facility and the police to file an FIR against five women.
Read more
The Supreme Court Collegium on Friday recommended Karnataka High Court Chief Justice Prasanna B Varale's elevation as a judge of the apex court.
Read more
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated Boeing’s new global engineering and technology centre campus near here.
Read more
The Ram Temple consecration event has turned overtly political, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi becoming the main ‘yajman’ of the ceremony—the person on whose behalf the prayers are offered—and the Opposition accusing the BJP of turning it into a “state-sponsored” religious programme.
Read more
Ayodhya and Ayutthaya, one in India and the other in Thailand. Separated by geographical boundaries, the two towns are united not just in name but also in faith with the religious fervour in the home of Ram finding echo 3,500 km away in a foreign land.
Read more